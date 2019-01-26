Subscribe to our Rss

Fuel prices increase midnight, January 25

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Jan. 24, 2019– The Ministry of Finance announces that at midnight on January 25th, the pump price for regular gasoline will increase by 20 cents from $9.31 to $9.51 per gallon.

This increase in the price is principally due to tightening global demand reflecting extreme winter conditions in North America and Europe, together with uncertainties in geopolitical conditions in several major oil-producing countries in the Middle East and in Latin America.

