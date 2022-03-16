74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Fully automatic gun found in Belize City

Police discovered a MAC-10 in the Back-A-Town area in Belize City

SourceCharles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 14, 2022– While conducting a search in the Back-A-Town area in Southside Belize City on Thursday, March 10, police discovered a MAC-10 fully automatic pistol.

“Our aggressive operation in the city geared at targeting gang members and their bases continues. Just moments ago, our team in the Back-A-Town area found this firearm. For those who don’t know, this is a Mac-10 fully automatic weapon. It shoots 9mm rounds and is classified as one of the deadliest short [arms],” stated Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

The police also seized another firearm from the BLC (Backa Lands Crips) gang that operates in the vicinity of Police Street.

The police have been actively conducting such operations in response to a spate of shootings and murders that have recently occurred in Belize City.

