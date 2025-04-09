MET concludes successful IDB and IFAD mission

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Apr. 4, 2025

The Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School reopened their doors on Thursday, April 3, after undergoing a much-needed renovation with the assistance of the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, as well as funding from the Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

l-r Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Belize Rural Central Area Representative; Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Minister of State Education; Nardia Garcia, CEO for the Office of the Prime Minister; and Dr. Martin Baptiste, Division Chief for the Social Sector Division at CDB

“Today isn’t about cutting ribbons or celebrating the physical change to our school; it is about honoring the spirit of growth, resilience, and community that have brought us here today,” said Shermadine Samuels-Andrewin, principal of Gales Point Government School.

“This initiative is more than an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in the future of our children, in the empowerment of our teachers, and the strength of our community,” she added.

Three classrooms at the primary school level received a full renovation, including fresh paint, new ceilings, and bathroom facilities for students and teachers. The preschoolers received a brand-new building that is equipped with ample classroom space, toys, a kitchenette, and new toilets.

“Education is a fundamental right and the foundation of national development. Investing in our schools means investing in a brighter future in Belize for all Belizeans. This new school building represents progress and opportunity. It is fully equipped with modern classrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, and storage spaces to ensure a safe and engaging learning environment for our children,” said Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Minister of State at the Ministry of Education.

Students of Gales Point Gov School

The building also underwent an internal overhaul in compliance with the International Building Code Standards and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology regulations.

“The completion of this new school and primary school block, in essence a campus, demonstrates our commitment to providing quality learning environments, so that children in vulnerable communities in Belize are given equal opportunity to foster academic growth and personal development,” said Dr. Martin Baptiste, Division Chief for the Social Sector Division at CDB.

The project was funded under CDB’s Basic Needs Trust Fund Tenth Project with an allocated budget of 1.15 million BZD.