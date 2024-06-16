Showdown in Toledo East

by Kristen Ku

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Thurs. June 13, 2024

For years, Belize City has been seen as the portion of the country afflicted by high rates of crime and violence, while criminal activities in other districts appeared to be only occasional. However, a recent surge in burglaries and murders in the Twin Towns of San Ignacio and Santa Elena has become notable.

In the past nine months, local businesses in these towns have been targeted by burglars twelve times. More alarmingly, there have been at least three murders in just three months. The most recent and high-profile victim is David Galindo, a well-known street figure.

David Galindo, a 40-year-old prominent street figure, had been on the police radar for an extended period due to his involvement in major crimes. On June 1, however, while purchasing food on Salazar Street, he was gunned down in a brutal attack, during which up to 15 gunshots were fired. The police quickly transported him to the San Ignacio Hospital, but merely dropped him off and left.

Galindo’s affiliates then stormed the hospital, terrorizing the medical staff and threatening to kill them if Galindo did not survive. The terrified staff recounted their ordeal when speaking to local reporters, describing how they hid patients, especially tourists and children, to protect them from the looming threat. Despite their efforts, Galindo succumbed to his injuries at the Western Regional Hospital.

“We continue to address the issues from that incident with staff, including the offer for psychological support for anyone upon request. We are working with all relevant partners at this time to ensure that there is not a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident, where staff and visitors at the hospital feel they are in an unsafe environment,” stated Dr. Jorge Polanco, who is leading the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams revealed that video footage and statements provided to police, identified Galindo’s brother, Minor Galindo, among the aggressors. Minor Galindo has since disappeared, and the police are actively searching for him.

But this isn’t the first time this kind of incident has happened. In November, David Galindo was the victim of a previous shooting, and his affiliates again threatened medical staff. Although he sustained only minor injuries on that occasion, the absence of police presence was notable.

In response to the June 1 incident, the Cabinet issued a statement expressing outrage and gratitude that no medical practitioners, staff, or patients were harmed.

“The entire Cabinet shares the outrage of the Belizean people at the incident, which occurred at the San Ignacio Community Hospital on June 1. Cabinet is grateful that medical practitioners, staff, and patients were not harmed by those criminal elements who stormed the facility. Decisive action has been taken,” stated the Cabinet release.

These decisive actions include rounding up all gang elements operating in the twin towns, support for the launch of an intensive investigation into the security concerns of businesses, and an immediate assessment of security protocol at the San Ignacio Community Hospital.

ComPol Williams has met with the Police Department in the west to enhance security protocols at the hospital for high-profile patients. Williams proposed granting hospital security some of the special powers of police, enabling them to arrest problematic and threatening individuals.

The Police Department is also taking steps forward to strengthen its presence in Cayo, adding more patrols, and considering the relocation of officers if necessary, as well as the possible construction of a new police station in Santa Elena Town.

Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño emphasized the importance of addressing crime to ensure the country’s development. He stated, “We cannot allow a small group of people to terrorize this country, and we are talking about maybe even amending the law to ensure that once you are a gang member and found guilty that you are going to go to jail.”

Prime Minister Briceño also shared insights from his meeting with the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, explaining the crucial connection between peace and development. He warned that without controlling crime, Belize risks losing its appeal to tourists and investors.

“We can have the most thriving economy going, but if we can’t control crime in this country, they are going to leave. Nobody is going to come to Belize. Tourists will not come, investors will not come; people in Belize are going to shut down investments,” he noted. “Yesterday, we decided that we are going to go after these gangs; and the law is very clear that if you are a gang member, you can get ten years imprisonment; and if you are the head of a gang you can get as much as 20 years,” he said.