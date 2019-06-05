Gerald Henry is new PSU prez

Former prez, Doreth Obermayer, lost her re-election bid 209-76

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– The Public Service Union (PSU) held elections for its new council of management and one of the big losers was Doreth Cayetano-Obermayer, who lost her bid to be re-elected as president of the PSU.

Obermayer’s loss came at a time when the union is facing a serious challenge to get back its Belmopan headquarters that was sold right under their noses by the Belmopan City Council, from which they had been leasing the Hilltop property, which has been serving as their headquarters for many years.

PSU members elected Gerald Henry as their new president. Henry topped the polls by capturing 209 votes, compared to the 76 votes received by Obermayer, the outgoing president.

Henry has pledged that he will work on boosting the membership of the PSU.

The new PSU president will work along with Jacqueline Willoughby, a veteran trade unionist who captured the second vice president spot by garnering 134 votes compared to Dalilah Ayala, who managed to pick up 96 votes, and Jerdy Bruce, who finished in the third spot with 69 votes.

The post of secretary general was won by Trisha Perez, who garnered 221 votes, decisively defeating her challenger, Mario Caliz, who picked up 75 votes.

The post of councilor was easily won by Phillip Tate with 236 votes, edging out Felipe Ramclam, who got 178 votes.

The new council of management will serve in office until 2021, when new elections will be held.