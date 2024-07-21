Belizean Peter “Chukku” Young passes in Kingston, Jamaica

by Colin Hyde

Germany, because of its past as the force at the bottom of two “world” wars, goes to extremes to excise from the hearts and minds of its people the ugly, predatory, lurking animal nature that is just waiting for some provocation to rear its vicious self. To prevent any repeat of ugliness, Germany is on overdrive on what could be called Operation Stymie. Ugly rhetoric is absolutely not tolerated in Germany.

German football star, Tony Kroos, speaking on immigrants in his home country, was very careful when expressing his view that his country had lost control. According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), at the website destatis.de/EN, “14.2 million people lived in Germany in 2021 who themselves had immigrated since 1950 … 17.3% of the population.” The piece said “another 4.7 million people (5.7%) were direct descendants of immigrants”, people “born in Germany but both their parents had immigrated to Germany since 1950.” Hmm, the Europeans corralled all the wealth, so people have to run to them to make a living.

The Telegraph said Kroos, who was in Germany to play in the European Cup, said he “welcomed migrants but concluded that Germany was not successful in managing mass immigration.” Speaking to the media, Kroos said “it was ‘great’ how Germany had greeted migrants with open arms, before adding that ‘it was just too uncontrolled.’” Kroos said: “I think we didn’t manage it, this basically very positive approach that I support 1,000 per cent, because I find that sensational, that people come to us from the outside and then are happy.”

The Telegraph story said Kroos said that when he retired from football it would be in Spain partly because he was concerned that if he lived in Germany, when his 7-year-old daughter grew up and went out she “would not come back ‘unharmed’ from a night out alone.” Kroos said Germany is “not really the same country that it was 10 years ago when we left.”

Another story in The Telegraph that jumps out is by James Jackson and it is titled, “German woman given harsher sentence than rapist for calling him ‘pig’.” Jackson said a 20-year-old woman in Germany, Maja R, had “been given a harsher sentence than a convicted rapist after she was found guilty of defaming him.” This Maja R described “one of nine attackers who gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in a Hamburg park in 2020” as a “disgraceful rapist pig,” a “disgusting freak.” Under German law, such terms are defamatory, and Maja R, who had a previous conviction for theft and had skipped a court hearing, “was sentenced to a weekend in jail” while “the rapist was given a suspended sentence and served no prison time due to his age.” Jackson said mild slurs like “idiot” can get one in Germany into trouble with the law.

The Germans are extremely wary of callous or incendiary words because they know that such words helped incite world wars. Over in the US, our friends feed on who can say the most outrageous and scandalous things. It’s obvious they aren’t that civilized. I would say, though, that the Germans might be going too far with their speech control. But as they say in the adage, once bitten, twice shy.

Protecting the neighborhood

Understandably, there are people who want to live with their own kind, and the most vociferous defenders of pure neighborhoods are white people who go to great lengths to keep black people out. It is the nature of people to go after people, find people to beef with. When there are no black people to go after, white people go after white people from white tribes different from theirs. Another contentious issue in the separation soup is religion. It is so.

White people are definitely not alone in their separatism. All strangers who come to live in Camalote, any village, are watched. Indeed, anywhere a stranger settles down in this world they are under heavy scrutiny. I say, we are all invested in stereotyping others. No one wants a sagging pants fellow in their neighborhood. In some places, people who have raped are made to wear a tag and a chip.

Blatant

One of TCM’s (Turner Classic Movies) features a couple weekends back was Gay USA, a documentary of a parade in San Francisco in 1977. If there were any slekkos in this show, the producers mercifully excised them, or they had their minute of fame (shame) early on. No, I didn’t catch the show at the beginning. Wa, I am grateful my eyes weren’t molested by any sleknis. And my gay friends should be too. That show wouldn’t have gotten a second more of my eye and listening time if the voyeurs of the breed had gotten top billing.

At the head of the parade, there were some huge placards with the faces of people the gays call villains. I didn’t get a good look at the five or so whom the gays wanted burned at the stake, but for sure one was the notorious Hitler, and one was female. I can’t swear that the female villain was Anita Bryant, the champion of the anti-gay movement back in the 1970s, but it’s a good bet.

Aha, a number of marchers were interviewed. One guy said several times that he was from another part of the USA, and how happy he felt to be in San Francisco, a place where he was comfortable being himself. One interviewee tried to drag every famous person they could into the closet with their crowd. One sheroe said she was very offended when she saw guys in drag. Ah, she elicited some cheers from me. Lady, you are my kind of girl.

One very outspoken sheroe said she wouldn’t mind toning her gayness down, if non-gay people would do the same. She said that everywhere a gay went they were bombarded with non-gay people doing provocative things, taking their bedrooms out into the streets and the beach. She said if non-gay people had the right to be blatant, gays had the right to be blatant too.

I have noted that non-gay people really should tone it down when they come out of their bedrooms. I think Ms. Blatant has a point, but the Mister and Miss Blatants of the world shouldn’t be so unyielding in the position. Blatant was and is a legitimate conversation, but before that conversation it must be established that heterosexuals owe gays nothing, while gays owe their existence to heterosexuals.

Bye, Sandra Zelaya

This week, Belmopan lost a much beloved and revered member of the original Compre clan, Sandra Zelaya—respect and love and rest in peace, Sandra. The first students at Compre were close knit, a family, and Sandra was a platinum member of the group. Bye, Sandra.

By the way, to the person who wrote recently of the excellence of the late Michael Price, all due respect to Compre’s second principal, but you can’t talk Compre and forget to mention a lady named Sister Sarita, the school’s first principal. I’m no academia hero of the school, but if you check the valedictorians she produced at Compre, you will find they’re a set of superstars. Check it.

Bah to weed-sniffing dog

My apologies, Sandra Zelaya, I know how much you loved dogs, but I give no points to that police dog that went to a home in Esperanza and sniffed out a pound or so of weed, and criminalized an entire family. Whoa there, it’s a legislated contradiction that we can have 10 grams, but we can’t buy it, sell it, or grow it. My, how silly we look, and how vicious we are, because our religious zealots have so maligned this plant.