World Blood Donor Day 2024

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: (l-r) His Excellency Nikolaos Kotrokois, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) and The Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. June 17, 2024

The Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, received letters of credence today, Monday, June 17, from three newly appointed ambassadors to Belize.

Those three ambassadors are His Excellency Nikolaos Kotrokois, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece); His Excellency Adli Qasem Alkhaledi, Ambassador of Jordan; and His Excellency Jamal Sharifuddin Bin Johan, Ambassador of Malaysia.

All three ambassadors presented their credentials at the Belize House in Belmopan.

Belize established diplomatic relations with Greece in 1986; with Malaysia in 2000 and with Jordan in 2006. The ambassadors all expressed their hopes of forging stronger bonds with Belize during their tenure.

The Governor General extended a warm welcome to the diplomats, and conveyed well wishes on behalf of the people of Belize.

