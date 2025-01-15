Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

Photo: Goal Getters U-15 girls

by William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 13, 2025

The Goal Getters enjoyed a 1-0 win over the KP Strikers, while the undefeated Alvian Strikers salvaged a 1-1 draw with the 3x defending champions, Royal Fusion, in the 6th week of the Belize District Football Association (BDFA) Under-15 female tournament at the Berger Field in Belize City on Saturday morning, January 11.

Photo: Royal Fusion U-15 girls

In Game 1, Sheren Humes (9’) gave Royal Fusion a 1-0 lead up to the half, but Danika Jones (17’) equalized for Alvian Strikers after the break. Alvian Strikers currently top the rankings with 16pts; Royal Fusion rank 2nd with 10 pts.

Photo: Alvian Strikers U-15 girls

In Game 2, the Goal Getters moved up to 3rd place in the rankings with 6 pts, after they enjoyed their 2nd win, 1-0, over the KP Strikers, when Shuilan Hazel (20’) struck the winning goal.

The tournament continues with 2 more matches on Saturday, January 18.