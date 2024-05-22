Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Photo: (l-r) Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceno and new Taiwan president, H. E. Lai Ching-te

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 17, 2024

Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño has departed Belize to lead a high-level delegation to Taiwan for the inauguration of the 16th President and Vice President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Accompanying him are the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Francis Fonseca; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard; and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Investment, Hon. Jorge Espat. The Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Dian Maheia, will also be traveling with them.

The delegation will be attending bilateral meetings, as well as meeting with Belizean students studying in Taiwan.

Following their departure, the Taiwanese Embassy in Belize expressed its well-wishes for the delegation’s successful visit, stating, “The Embassy would like to wish the delegation a successful visit to Taiwan, and the friendship between our two countries be further strengthened!”

Lai Ching-te, who was elected as Taiwan’s president, under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), along with his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim who was elected as vice president, received more than 5.58 million votes in total on January 13.

Their inauguration ceremony will be held in Taipei City on May 20, and Prime Minister Briceño is scheduled to return to Belize on May 26.