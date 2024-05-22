Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Photo: Wynand Johan Koegelenberg, missing

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 20, 2024

The Belize Police Department is searching for two men who have mysteriously disappeared and have been reported missing. They were last seen earlier this month.

On May 4, South African national Wynand Johan Koegelenberg, a resident of Cristo Rey Village, Cayo District, was reported missing by persons close to him. Koegelenberg is described as being fair in complexion, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and of medium built.

The other missing man is Pedro Cal of Santa Martha Village, Toledo District, who was last seen on May 4 in Caye Caulker Village, wearing a white and black striped shirt and grey pants.

Cal is described as being of indigenous Maya descent, having a fair complexion, and being of medium build, and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The Police Department is urging anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these men to contact the nearest police station.