74 F
Belize City
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Home General GoB lifts ban on liquor sale at night
General

GoB lifts ban on liquor sale at night

246

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 — Yesterday, the Government of Belize released a new Statutory Instrument (SI) repealing regulation 27 of SI 119 which prohibited alcohol sales after 6:00 p.m. SI 147 makes provision for local establishments to now legally sell alcoholic beverages after 6:00 p.m., although many in the public have been claiming that there was minimal adherence to that regulation over the past few months.

The official removal of the prohibition against such nightly sales of liquor is now being put into effect as the high season in tourism commences and as preparations start for the Christmas holiday. The fact that a downward trend is now being seen in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country might have also been a factor which contributed to the government’s decision.

In the new SI, provisions are also made for the inclusion of the Taiwanese 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine known as Medigen (Taiwan) to our list of approved vaccines. This adds yet another two-dose shot to the country’s arsenal as it continues to engage in a vaccination campaign to prevent further outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus.

One of the primary objectives behind the prohibition of alcohol sales after 6:00 p.m. was to reduce the likelihood of social gatherings among citizens of the country. Social drinkers and smokers place themselves at higher risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus, experts say.

Previous articleAppeal of Jalacte ruling underway
Next articleThe Story of my Old Man, San Cas, Ken Lazarus and Tomorrow’s Children

RELATED ARTICLES

General

6 remanded for Hidden Valley drug plane landing

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 -- Yesterday, six men were arraigned in the San Ignacio Magistrates Court two days after being detained following...
Read more
General

Belama fire leaves 10 homeless

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Nov. 30, 2021 -- A blazing fire in Belama Phase 4 destroyed the home and personal belongings of a family of...
Read more
General

San Pedro teacher’s online rant goes viral

SAN PEDRO, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 -- The board of management at San Pedro High School is currently carrying out an investigation into the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Omicron variant not yet in Belize

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 -- At this time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is increasing its COVID-19 surveillance efforts following the...
Read more

6 remanded for Hidden Valley drug plane landing

General
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 -- Yesterday, six men were arraigned in the San Ignacio Magistrates Court two days after being detained following...
Read more

1/2 ton cocaine from narco plane found

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 -- After combing through the forests in Mountain Pine Ridge in search of the cargo of the Cessna...
Read more

Did Mrs. Narda overreact?

Features
If all of the beef Mr. Sanker has with Mrs. Narda is on a piece of canvas and a logo on a cap, then...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

PUP must revisit PlanBlu health plan

Editorial
Former Director of Health Services (DHS), Dr. Michael Pitts, while a guest on the KREM WuB morning show on Tuesday, brought to the attention...
Read more

“Noh knock yo woman” – (song by Harrison “Dawgie” King)

Editorial
“When you get so mad that you want to ROAR!! Take a deep breath and count to FOUR; 1-2-3-4!” -- kindergarten rhyme Mon. Nov. 29,...
Read more

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
When I returned to Belize from school in America in 1968, the drug I was worried about, where possible penetration of Belize was concerned,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My cousin, Marie-Therese Belisle Nweke, is presently in Wales visiting with one of her daughters, and also checking with her ophthalmologist. Sam Nweke, an Igbo Nigerian,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper