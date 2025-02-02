Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Legally imported Corona beers

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2025

A small quantity of Mexican Corona beers has made it onto the Belize market legally. After staying an import permit for 10,000 cases that was granted last year around the time of the September celebrations, the Supplies Control Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise this year greenlighted the same company, Goliath Imports Limited from San Ignacio, to import a much lesser quantity of 1,500 cases. CEO Servulo Baeza told Amandala that if the company wishes to import more, it will have to obtain another permit.

According to Baeza, the company indicated that the beer was intended for the tourism sector, and he explained that to differentiate them from contraband products, each beer bottle must carry a “Belize market” label with the company’s name and address. He shared that Goliath undertook that costly endeavour. The beers are now being sold in San Pedro for over BZ$10 each.

The Corona beer importation was approved despite several concerns expressed by local beer producer giant, Bowen and Bowen, and Mine Beer producer in Orange Walk, Caribbean International Brewery Limited. They argued that this importation will spur an increase in contraband beer, putting at risk their significant investments. In response, CEO Baeza cited the label requirement as well as the prohibitive cost of the product due to the payment of import duty. He remarked, “They have paid a bit over $194,000 in duties.” This means one case of beer would be selling for over $140.

On the contraband concern, the CEO says the issue was discussed at length with the Customs and Excise Department, and they saw no issue with it if all bottles feature the “Belize market” label.

The beers were bought from an authorized Corona distributor in Guatemala.