Taiwan helps with wildfire relief efforts

Photo: Rebecca Lucas, valedictorian

Belize Adventist College, Corozal, graduation

CALCUTTA VILLAGE, Corozal District, Tues. June 18, 2024

On Sunday, June 16, the Belize Adventist College in Corozal District held its 52nd commencement exercise at the school’s grounds, where over 100 graduates received their diplomas.

In attendance at the event was the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Cordel Hyde, who served as the special guest.

The top three achievers in the graduating class were the valedictorian, Rebecca Lucas; the salutatorian, Ezron Leslie; and Alyssa Dominguez, who gave the Vote of Thanks.

Among those who addressed the graduates and attendees was the school’s principal, who presented the “Year in Review,” highlighting the achievements and milestones of the past academic year.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Cordel Hyde also delivered a motivational address, highlighting the importance of education and perseverance. He encouraged the graduates to pursue their dreams with determination and integrity.

The valedictorian, Rebecca Lucas, also made notable points during her speech.

“I have always thought about people like Albert Einstein, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, and many others who had all odds against them, yet they still succeeded. I would always remind myself that if these people were able to do it, then I can do it too. And here I am standing in front of you all, proudly delivering this speech,” she said.

She reminisced about the challenges and triumphs of their high school years, expressing her appreciation for the support system that helped her succeed. She also encouraged her fellow graduates to believe in themselves and to embrace the future with confidence. “This is the right moment in life to channel our mentality in the right direction. It is time to choose to work hard for what you desire. Today is the right moment to hold on to Jesus’s hand to attain the impossible,” she added.

The ceremony concluded with the Vote of Thanks address by Alyssa Dominguez, who expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the graduates’ success.

Gwen Lizarraga High School Evening Division graduation

BELIZE CITY, Tues. June 18, 2024

On June 15, Gwen Lizarraga High School Evening Division held its graduation ceremony at the Ramada Princess Hotel in Belize City.

There were 82 graduates who received their diplomas at the ceremony, which was held under the theme, “Unlocking the Future: Embrace New Beginnings.” Of these graduates, 42 were recognized as being on the honor roll list.

The four top students each selected a meaningful quote from which they drew inspiration:

Valedictorian, Karina Awayo: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Salutatorian, Marlon Alvarez: “To exist is to change; to change is to mature; to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly.”

Vote of Thanks, Issic Good: “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”

Fourth place student, Felito Blanco: “It is never too late to make a fresh start.”

Each of these students was given time to address the audience; however, the valedictory address by Karina Awayo was a reminder of the unique challenges faced by adult learners returning to high school. She shared her struggles and triumphs.

“I remember going to Gwen Lizarraga Evening Division to register as a first-year student; but after completing the process, I wasn’t sure if attending school again was what I truly wanted to do. To make matters worse, I didn’t even know how to start a computer. The cherry on top was, due to the pandemic, we had to attend classes online. I was uncertain about how I would survive, but there was no turning back,” Awayo recounted. “The sacrifices I made have paid off; and for that, I give thanks to God. To the class of 2024, I challenge you to unlock your future and be an inspiration to others. Be a leader in your own right; be proactive, and be an agent of change. Most of all, be YOURSELF!”

In attendance at the ceremony was the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, who served as the guest speaker and spoke on the importance of education and perseverance in overcoming life’s obstacles.