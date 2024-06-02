Governor General welcomes new Ambassador of Italy to Belize

Photo: Mael Aidan Carballo, SJC valedictorian

SJC hosts nearly 160 graduates at their commencement exercise

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 30, 2024

Saint John’s College (SJC) Landivar Gymnasium was buzzing with emotion and pride today as 158 graduates closed off yet another chapter of their lives.

At around 4:00 p.m., the young graduates, dressed in silk blue gowns, marched into the ceremony to the sound of SJC’s very own steel band playing the pomp and circumstance as their families looked on, some recording the moment, all smiling from ear to ear with excitement.

“I extend my heartfelt ‘well-done’ to each and every one at this year’s 2024 commencement exercise. Today is very important, a special day with which we are happy to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these young men that are about to transition into a new stage of their lives. It is a day of honoring their academic success, but more importantly, of celebrating their Jesuit education,” shared SJC president, Dr. Mirtha Peralta in her main address.

The not too drawn-out program included presentations of awards to the top three students, which included valedictorian – Mael Aidan Carballo, salutatorian – Damion Anthony Itza, and Vote of Thanks – Kevin Alexander Thurton.

Of the 158 students who either received a diploma in Art, Science, or Computer Science, there were 56 honor students in total.

A highlight of the ceremony included a memorial award in honor of Pedro M. Espat, and also the honoring of Wellington Williams who passed away in April 2023 due to gun violence. His mother, Cleta Novelo received his award.

Interestingly enough, the program did not include a segment for the usual valedictorian speech. After the ceremony the valedictorian, Mr. Carballo, spoke to Amandala about his accomplishment and his immediate plans for the future.

“I feel happy. I graduated this year with a 4.4 GPA. I just want to thank my family and friends for being a huge support to my success, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I would also like to thank my teachers and the establishment itself for providing [me] with an education,” he said.

Carballo will be furthering his education as he attends Saint John’s Junior College, where he will be majoring in biology and chemistry. “I want to further my studies in medicine to become a pediatrician in the future,” he added.

Notably, SJC’s Junior College will have their turn tomorrow, Friday, May 31, when they will be welcoming yet another host of graduates and families.

Canaan SDA HS celebrates 32nd graduation ceremony

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 29, 2024

The 32nd graduation commencement exercise of Canaan SDA High School took place over the weekend, at the Princess Ramada Hotel in Belize City.

Under the theme, “Anchored in Faith, Soaring to Greatness,” the ceremony on May 26 included a proud host of parents, guardians, friends, faculty, and staff who attended in anticipation of watching the graduates celebrate the end of their four-year journey of high school.

Thirty-nine graduates proudly walked up to receive their diplomas, with 10 graduating from the field of business, 11 in general studies, and 18 in science.

Of the 39, 7 graduated with honors, as the top 3 performers included Grechell Soza in third place, who delivered the Vote of Thanks; Kristian Chan in second place as salutatorian; and finally, Leilin Uck who came in first as valedictorian.

The ceremony included special performances, musical renditions, and eloquent speeches from students, guest speakers, and the school’s principal.

“The world we live in today is fraught with dangers and social ills, and our country has not been spared. As citizens, we find ourselves tussling with polarized politics, continuous high cost of living, the ever-increasing impacts of climate change caused by global warming, and the ongoing gang wars and conflicts within our city, which have begun to spread into other areas of our beautiful country. Despite these challenges and seemingly unavoidable divergence, many of us are here today to stand on the threshold of becoming more than mere alumni of Canaan High. We, the graduates of 2024, are poised to be agents of change for our country and those who will come behind us,” stated valedictorian Leilin Uck in her speech.

Jaime Roberts, the school’s principal, also shared some words, reminiscing on the school year’s success, before welcoming the guest speaker, Mr. Dyon Elliott, Head of Business Development, Marketing and Strategy at the National Bank of Belize and current educator.

“This year, our students have demonstrated their values in countless ways, from community service to acts of kindness within our school. They have shown that true greatness is not just academic, but also about the character and integrity with which we live our lives. Graduates, today marks the culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. We have faced challenges and we have overcome obstacles, all while embodying the spirit of our school’s motto: knowledge, character, and service,” principal Roberts shared.

The program closed off with the handing out of certificates and a class farewell song entitled, “The Climb”.

St. Ignatius celebrates dual graduation for day and evening divisions

SANTA ELENA TOWN, Cayo District, Wed. May 29, 2024

On Saturday, May 25, St. Ignatius High School held a memorable graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 74 graduates from both its day and evening divisions.

The ceremony, held in its school compound, was co-hosted by the well-known social media personality, Benjamin Garcia, adding an element of excitement and familiarity to the proceedings.

The day division saw a total of 60 graduates, with 14 earning the distinction of honor students. These included Cesar Chun, the valedictorian of the day division, Kayla Velasquez, the salutatorian of the day division, and Shirley Berganza, who placed third, who were all honored for their academic excellence.

Delivering his speech, Chun highlighted the importance of family support in achieving success, stating, “It’s crucial to recognize the impact of familial support in our achievement. Each milestone is a testament to the love, encouragement, and sacrifices made by our families. Their belief in our potential has been a source of strength through challenges and triumphs, whether in a word of encouragement or shoulder to lean on. Congratulations to the resilient and determined class of 2024! As you advance into the unknown, do it with intention, enthusiasm, and dedication to the influencing [of] change. Your presence is valued and appreciated.”

In the evening division, 14 graduates were celebrated, with 10 being honor students.

Emilsa Quixchan, the valedictorian of the evening division, spoke about the unique challenges she faced as an adult learner, as she shared, “The first challenge was returning to school after years. Many times, I wanted to give up, yet I didn’t. I balanced family responsibilities, and made time to study. Today, I feel a profound sense of gratitude and humility.”

She further added, “Despite the many tribulations, there were also moments of victory. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one of you on this achievement, and remind each one of us that we are capable of remarkable things.”

Similarly, Diana Baiza, the salutatorian of the evening division, and Stephanie Lizama, who placed third, were recognized for their outstanding achievements.

The lengthy ceremony was filled with various segments, such as the guest speaker segment, delivered by civil engineer, Ms. Ramy Chi.

Other segments included graduates receiving Distinction Awards, Cayo CET Certifications, business awards, and medals for subject area placements. The highlight of the event was, of course, the presentation of diplomas to both day and evening division graduates.

Congratulations to the St. Ignatius class of 2024!