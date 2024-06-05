Saint Martin’s Credit Union holds Annual General Meeting

Photo: Aspen Alicia Peralta, Valedictorian

St. Catherine Academy celebrates 141st commencement exercise

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2024

This past Saturday, June 1, the prestigious all-girls school, St. Catherine Academy celebrated its 141st commencement exercise in Belize City. The event, held at the Mercy Center within the school’s compound, gathered 159 graduates, along with their families and friends, who filled the auditorium.

The ceremony showcased the exceptional academic performance of the graduates, with more than half of the cohort receiving honors. These honors were symbolized by blue, gold, or platinum and gold cords, representing three years of honor roll, four years of honor roll, and a perfect 4.00 GPA for all four years, respectively.

Notably, eight students were recognized with the prestigious platinum and gold cords. Additionally, some students wore red and purple cords. The red cords signified three or more years of dedication to passion projects, while the purple cords represented the successful execution of leadership roles among their peers.

The commencement exercise was graced by several distinguished guests, including Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, and his wife; Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Technology, and his wife; Justice of the Court of Appeal of Belize, Ms. Michelle Arana; and District Education Officer Ms. Yolanda Gongora.

“While your four years at SCA have ended, most of your experiences will remain unspoken memories, to be retrieved as guidance along life’s journey. Whether you will pursue further studies in Belize, in the U.S., in Mexico, Salvador, Jamaica, Taiwan, or South Africa, you take mercy with you. You have to attend to it; it’s like a gift. You fan the flames; you let it blaze in your heart. Share it with others and give an account of your actions. Eventually, you return it to your Creator,” said principal Salome Tillett in her speech.

Among the 88 students graduating with honors, the top three were particularly noteworthy. Sophia Anne Abou-Nehra, who placed third, will be studying interdisciplinary science at SJCJC. Salutatorian Sapphire Jersha Jenkins will be pursuing pre-law at SJCJC. The valedictorian, 17-year-old Aspen Alicia Peralta, will be studying economics at Georgetown University. Aspen excelled in ten subjects and served as vice president for her class, among many other achievements.

In her valedictory speech, Aspen reflected on her journey at St. Catherine Academy. “My years at Saint Catherine Academy have been so beautiful, and have taught me to step out, to be comfortable being uncomfortable, and to be strong in the face of a changing world. Even though the journey had its obstacles, I was always guided by something I learned many years at home: ‘In life, all your choices have consequences.’ When I was younger, I did not understand what my parents were trying to say to us. I am not here to tell you to reach for the stars, or that this is a new chapter and not the end of the book, because to me, those phrases are not teaching us real life lessons. They are selling an idealist version of what we want our lives to be. The truth is, our lives will be filled with many challenges, but the choices we make along the journey, and the path we choose will lead us to become the persons we want to be and we can be,” she emotionally shared.

The ceremony included awards distribution by each head of department, honorary awards, and musical renditions by the graduates and the SCA steel pan band.

This was followed by the keynote address from St. Catherine alumna and businesswoman Lisa Kwan Chen, and the distribution of diplomas, assisted by the principal and administration team.

Additional awards were presented to the principal, guest speaker, and selected parents.

OLOG high school graduates Class of 2024

BELMOPAN, Mon. June 3, 2024

On June 2, Our Lady of Guadalupe High School (OLOG) proudly held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024. The event, which took place at the Belmopan Civic Center welcomed 53 graduating students, their families, and the faculty.

The ceremony was marked by inspiring speeches, heartfelt Thank-You messages, and a celebration of the students’ achievements. A highlight of the event was the valedictory address delivered by Ethan Castillo, who not only graduated at the top of his class, but also received a prestigious United World College Scholarship worth $188,000 BZ dollars.

His speech captured the essence of the students’ journey through high school, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Exactly 4 years ago on October 5th, our far from regular journey began, as we had to hastily become acclimated to the new style of learning, and immerse ourselves into the world of technology just to be able to attend school. The many hindrances that our 12 and 13-year-old selves had to overcome is inexplicable. To begin with, the opportunity and blessing to have our proper primary graduation was never granted; to then being coerced into a peculiar learning environment, prohibiting us from social life. Desperate times called for desperate measures,” he shared.

Ethan humorously recalled the mishaps of virtual classes, from accidental camera activations to unexpected background noises, which provided moments of ease during a difficult period.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout his academic journey. “Despite times seemed too impossible, you were right by my side, guiding and showing me that absolutely everything is possible,” he said,

Notably, following his time at the United World Colleges in Costa Rica, he also plans to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in the U.S.

The ceremony also included speeches from the salutatorian, Sofia De Paz, and principal, Judith Lopez, as well as from the guest speaker – University of Belize president, Dr. Vincent Palacio, who offered words of wisdom and encouragement, while the Pannerfix Steel Band provided musical interludes.

Out of the 53 graduates, 29 received honors, with students graduating across various fields, including business, arts, science, and VoTech.

The event concluded with the conferral of diplomas, distribution of awards, and a vote of thanks by Ka’im Guerra. The ceremony closed on a high note with the school pledge, school song, and the traditional passing of the torch, symbolizing the transition to the next chapter in the graduates’ lives.

Julian Cho Tech HS celebrates largest cohort ever

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Mon. June 3, 2024

Julian Cho Technical High School made history this year by graduating the largest cohort ever seen in both the school’s and the Toledo District’s record.

On May 31, the school held its graduation ceremony under the theme, “Embracing Change, Empowering Future, Building Dreams While Shaping Tomorrow.”

The graduates, dressed in elegant silver gowns, were part of a ceremony where blue, silver, and gold dominated the décor. The audience watched with pride as 207 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of this year’s graduation was that the top ten achievers were all female students.

These outstanding young women included Leannie Juarez, Kendra Pop, Ariana Alcalha, Charlene Co, Minerva Salam, Kenisha Ash, Giselle Cho, Keisha Cal (3rd place), Risa Pop (2nd place), and the salutatorian Araceli Pop, who was also the valedictorian.

Araceli Pop, the top graduate, delivered an inspiring speech that resonated with her peers and the audience as she stated, “I stand proud today with all the sleepless nights I’ve been through. All my hard work has finally paid off. Let us embrace change with open arms. Embrace the strength that comes from our diversity. The unique backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that each of us brings to the table, for it is in the collective power differences that with true essence our strength [lies],” she said.

The ceremony featured several distinguished guests, including the Toledo West Area Representative and Minister, Hon. Oscar Requena, members of the Belize Police Department, and Toledo District Education Officer, Mr. Feliz Sho.

Dr. Kent Arzu, the principal, shared a few words of encouragement and a report of the school year’s success with the graduates before the introduction of the guest speaker, Hon. Captain Paul Mahung, ESQ, OBE, Senior Justice of the Peace and Commissioner of the High Court.

“I hereby implore you to, as much as possible, my solid suggestions for your individual way of life – be open minded in your approach to new appearances, and be willing to learn and be receptive to different perspectives, ideas, and ways of doing things. Change is expected and unavoidable, so embrace it as an opportunity for growth and exploration, rather than something to be feared. Set clear goals, but be flexible and willing to adapt to change. Seek and explore new opportunities that come your way and groom you personally and professionally. But most of all, graduates, build a support network, and surround yourselves with helpful family members and friends,” Captain Mahung advised during his delivery.

After Captain Mahung’s inspiring words, the highlight of the evening followed, as the 207 graduates received their diplomas. The diplomas were distributed by the parents of the valedictorian and teachers, as selected graduates also received achievement cords and plaques, recognizing their hard work and dedication.

Eden SDA High School celebrates 34th graduation ceremony

SANTA ELENA TOWN, Cayo District, Mon. June 3, 2024

Eden SDA High School celebrated its 34th graduation ceremony yesterday, June 2, at their school compound on Eden Drive in Santa Elena Town, Cayo.

The 122 graduates, dressed in elegant burgundy gowns, lined up to mark the end of their four-year journey, with the ceremony taking place under a large white tent beautifully decorated in green, gold, and white.

The theme of the graduation was, “Reaching Forward, Ever Upward,” and the motto was “Pressing Towards the Mark of God’s Calling.”

In her valedictory speech, Francelly Piveral reflected on the unique journey the graduates had undergone. “Reflecting on our journey, it is clear that God has worked miracles in our lives, sustaining us through every challenge, and blessing us with countless opportunities to grant success. We began our journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating the uncertainties of online and self-guided assignments. Returning to face to face classes brought its own set of challenges. We had to relearn how to interact in the classroom setting, rebuild our social skills, and readjust to the routine of a regular school day,” she said, emphasizing that all the hardships were worth it in the end.

Principal Francisco Piveral also shared words of pride and encouragement. “Celebrating our 34th graduation exercise is a testament to the resilience and determination of our students, faculty, and staff, especially in light of the notable challenges we’ve faced. This milestone is not just a reflection of academic achievement, but also a celebration of overcoming adversities, adapting to new circumstances, and supporting one another through unprecedented times. From navigating remote learning and hybrid classrooms to dealing with personal and communal hardships, our graduates have demonstrated remarkable perseverance and adaptability,” he shared.

The ceremony was graced by special guests, including Area Representative for Cayo Central, Hon. Alex Balona; and San Ignacio and Santa Elena Mayor, Earl Trapp, who presented the Youth in Community Service Award.

Following this segment, the guest speaker, Cecilia Ramirez-Smith, Deputy Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, was given the floor. She spoke on the importance of celebrating the graduates’ achievement.

“Ceremonies like these are one of those rare occasions where we get to celebrate our young people for their stellar performance. I am sure you will all agree that they have persevered, they have achieved, and they are on their way to experiencing greater things. It is also in times like these that we should actually take time out to reflect on the trials we experience along the way,” she said.

As each graduate passed to receive their diploma, they were greeted and had their tassel moved from left to right by the guest speaker, and awarded their diploma by Principal Francisco Piveral. The ceremony also included the presentation of bouquets of flowers to key contributors to Eden SDA High School’s success, including sponsors, guest speakers, and the vice principal.

The ceremony concluded with a touching rendition by the graduating class entitled, “I’ll Always Remember You,” leaving everyone with a sense of nostalgia and hope for the future.

359 graduate from SJCJC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2024

On Friday, St. John’s College Junior College (SJCJC) held graduation ceremonies for a total of 359 students at the Landivar Auditorium.

The commencement exercises began with the traditional “Pomp & Circumstance” played by the SJCJC Steel Band.

Following the national anthem, also performed by the SJCJC Steel Band, SJCJC president, Mirtha A. Peralta, Ph.D., took the stage to deliver the welcome address and remarks, during which she commended the graduates for their perseverance and achievements.

“Graduates, as recipients of a Jesuit education, you are called to take action, to be leaders in service, to do more for your communities, for your country, and for the world,” she said.

Dean Solangel Leiva Alvarado, Ph.D., recognized outstanding students, applauding their academic excellence and dedication. The presentation of candidates for graduation was also led by Dr. Alvarado, with degrees conferred by Dr. Peralta.

Special recognition was given to students who excelled in their respective departments. The top achievers included:

· Keyli Salazar (Business) — GPA 3.90

· Dario Hernandez (Computer Science) — GPA 4.00

· Rolando Umaña (Natural Science & Mathematics) — GPA 3.94

· Isabel Trejo (Humanities & Education) — GPA 3.94

· Ethan Hunt (Social Science) — GPA 3.95

The Pedro Miguel Espat Memorial Award was presented to Carla Lemus for her exceptional contributions and dedication.

Scholarships were also awarded to several outstanding students: Diego Cowo will attend St. Louis University in Missouri to study Mechanical Engineering, while two students will be going to John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio: Gabrielle Gabourel for Pre-Health Professions, and Emarie Grange for Finance & Economics. Nicanor Requena was awarded a scholarship to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where she will study Computer Science.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates by Dr. Alvarado and Dr. Peralta to five graduates in the Theological Studies program that was launched back in 2022.

We congratulate all graduates for a job well done!

Delille’s 26th graduation exercise

DANGRIGA TOWN, Stann Creek District, Mon. June 3, 2024

The 26th graduation exercise of Delille Academy took place on Friday at the Our Lady of Divine Grace Chapel in Dangriga Town. The ceremony’s theme was “The Power of Your Mind Can Transform Your Dreams to Excellence.”

The graduates were escorted by the Delille Security Forces as they entered the chapel in their blue and yellow gowns.

A unique highlight of the ceremony was the singing of the national anthem in three languages: Spanish, English, and Garifuna. The graduates also performed classical and Garifuna musical renditions.

The ceremony featured speeches from three individuals who shared inspiring messages with the graduates. Principal Dina Villafranco opened her speech by speaking of the power of the mind and its impact on achieving one’s goals.

“Graduates, as you reflect on this theme, note that the power of your mind informs the peace in your soul, dictates the strength of your body, and makes possible the achievement of your goals. Be ambitious but humble, focused but flexible, and strive for ideals but be realistic,” she shared.

The valedictorian, Aleesha Longsworth, who is also a talented female drummer at Delille Academy, spoke next. Short and sweet, her speech explained how the theme has influenced her journey.

“The Power of Your Mind Can Transform Your Dreams to Excellence — this means that by vividly imagining ourselves achieving our goals, we are priming our minds for success. This taught me to keep on going to achieve each of my goals and to keep striving. This helps me to create a steady pace and healthy mindset as I prepare to leave Delille Academy and pursue higher education,” she said.

Charles Serrano, an alumnus of Delille Academy from the class of 2008, delivered the keynote address. He spoke about the importance of resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

“Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As you step into the world beyond these walls, remember that you hold the power to shape your own destiny. Set your sights high, dare to dream big, and believe in the boundless potential that resides in you. The path to success is not always smooth; you will encounter obstacles, face challenges and experience setbacks along the way. In those moments of doubt and adversity, it is crucial to remain resilient and unwavering in your determination,” he remarked.

Following Serrano’s speech, 42 students marched up to receive their diplomas, conferred by the school’s board chairman, Mr. Gilroy Cayetano.

The ceremony also included the distribution of awards and certificates of excellence for outstanding performance in various subjects. A token of appreciation was also given to the guest speaker, acknowledging his contribution to the event.

Notably, Samarrah Usher was recognized as the second top achiever, and Keisha White received the third top achiever award.