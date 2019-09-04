Greg Perez dies in motorcycle accident; Lawrence Cholom critical

MILE 64, SOUTHERN HIGHWAY, Toledo District, Mon. Sept. 2, 2019– Greg Perez, 37, a mechanic of Punta Gorda, Toledo District, and his friend, Lawrence Cholom (age unknown), also of Punta Gorda, were involved in a road collision on the Southern Highway which took Perez’s life, while Cholom is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The fatal collision occurred at about 3:30 this afternoon in Golden Stream, Toledo District. Perez and Cholom were traveling on Perez’s motorcycle from Punta Gorda to Independence, Stann Creek District, on the Southern Highway, when on their arrival in Golden Stream, between Miles 63 and 64, Perez lost control of his motorcycle and it ran off the road and overturned.

As a result, both men suffered massive injuries and Perez died on the scene, while Cholom was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said that on their arrival on the scene, they saw Perez’s body about 20 feet away from the motorcycle, which was extensively damaged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvett, said that blood samples will be taken from Perez and submitted for testing to see if alcohol was in his blood, and if it was above the legal level.