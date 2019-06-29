Hattieville businessman Carlton Wade, 63, killed during robbery

Wade, known as “Dollar Kite,” was a popular boxer at Bird’s Isle in the ‘70s

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Thurs. June 27, 2019– Carlton “ Dollar Kite “ Wade, 63 , a businessman of New Site, Hattieville, was in his shop at about 9:00 last night when three thieves entered the store, held him up and tried to rob him.

During the robbery attempt, one of the robbers shot him in the forehead, and Wade died almost immediately in his shop.

Police said that on their arrival on the scene they found a toy gun at the front of the shop and an expended shell.

Police said that they don’t know what, if anything, was stolen from Wade’s shop, and no one has been arrested as yet in connection with the tragic incident.

Carlton “Dollar Kite” Wade was a professional boxer in the 1970s, and was a regular and popular fighter at Bird’s Isle. After retiring from the ring, he and his brothers and sister migrated from Belize City to Hattieville, and have been living in that village since.

Those who knew him described him as a friendly and peaceful man. Police have not yet made an official report on this latest murder.