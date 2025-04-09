Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School rehabilitation

by Roy Davis (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 7, 2025

Ervin Middleton, 49, a resident of Hattieville charged with rape of a child, was found guilty of the charge in court today by Justice Nigel Pilgrim. Middleton was remanded into custody until May 16, when a sentence hearing will be held.

Justice Pilgrim has ordered that a social inquiry report, a victim impact assessment statement, and a prison report be prepared.

The incident occurred in September 2020 in Hattieville, where a political convention was being held.

The virtual complainant, who was 13 years old at the time, testified that on the night of the incident, Middleton called out to her to come to his room.

She said that when she went to his room to see what he wanted, Middleton told her that he wanted some water and asked her to stay with him. She said she told him no, and when she attempted to leave, he physically restrained her and pinned her to his bed and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

But the complainant, out of fear, did not report the incident to the police or give them a statement until about two years later. Consequently, Middleton was not arrested and charged until September 2022.

But despite the lapse in time, Justice Pilgrim said he found the complainant to be an honest and credible witness, and he believed that she was telling the truth.

Middleton, in his defense, gave sworn testimony. He denied committing the rape, and claimed that the story was concocted by the complainant and a woman he had ended a relationship with, and said that she wanted revenge. But Justice Pilgrim did not believe his story, and he rejected it and found Middleton guilty as charged.

The Crown was represented by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Sheiniza Smith; while Middleton was represented by attorney Ian Gray, who appeared virtually during the delivery of the verdict.