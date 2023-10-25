HEARTS in the Americas launched in Belmopan

by Orlando Pulido

BELMOPAN, Sat. Oct. 21, 2023

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW), in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the European Union (EU), officially launched a HEARTS in the Americas initiative at the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan on Friday. HEARTS in the Americas is a groundbreaking effort aimed at improving cardiovascular health and preventing heart disease. Its primary goal is to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors by implementing scientifically based, cost-effective interventions.

“HEARTS” is an acronym that stands for Healthcare System Strengthening for Cardio Vascular Disease Management; Evidence-based Treatment Protocols; Access to Essential Medicines and technology; Risk-based management; Team-based care; and Surveillance, monitoring, and evaluation.

The initiative is being implemented and expanded across 33 countries in the Americas, with Belize formally launching it on Friday. Belize is the 24th country in the region of the Americas to sign onto this initiative. It is expected that this will be the institutionalized model of care for cardiovascular disease risk management, including hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia, in primary health care in the Americas by 2025.

According to Dr. Melissa Diaz, Director of Public Health and Wellness, hypertension and its complications such as heart disease and stroke, are among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide and have remained within the top five causes of death and disability in Belize for the last five consecutive years. Also, some 48% of deaths caused by COVID-19 were of persons who were hypertensive, reports Dr. Diaz.

“The road ahead may be challenging, but with dedication and collaboration, we can work together to overcome this health crisis. Today we embark on a journey to a healthier Belize. Let’s continue to make a difference,” said Dr. Melissa Diaz.

Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell, representative from PAHO/WHO, who also delivered remarks at the launch, noted that four out of every five deaths are from heart attacks and strokes in those over seventy years of age. Dr. Bell stated that an increase in physical activity is a part of the HEARTS program.

A key component of the HEARTS in the Americas initiative focuses on improving the diagnosis and management of hypertension, which is one of the major risk factors for ischemic heart disease and stroke. Other areas of focus for the program are tobacco control, salt reduction, and the elimination of trans fats from the food supply.

Dr. Edwin Bolastig, Health Systems and Services advisor at PAHO Belize, confirmed that there is a direct correlation between hypertension and coronary-related diseases. (Data supplied by the WHO from 33 countries over 30 years indicates a strong association between hypertension and heart disease and stroke cases.) Dr. Bolastig recommends healthy eating and exercise along with the consistent taking of medications. While exercise is important, an adequate amount of rest is also needed, advises Dr. Bolastig.

Dr. Franela Guitierrez, Western Regional Manager, also stated on Friday that “… cardiovascular diseases, if not managed early, determine a lot of unwanted consequences.” It is the most frequent complaint at the Western Regional Hospital. There are other factors to deal with as well in the management of heart conditions. Dr. Fidel Cuellar, the Deputy Director of Public Health and Wellness, agrees that fifty percent of those with hypertension “… don’t know that they are hypertensive.”

According to the WHO, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the Americas, and high blood pressure accounts for over 50% of CVD. Unfortunately, in the Americas, over a quarter of adult women and four in ten adult men have hypertension, and the diagnosis, treatment, and control are suboptimal. The WHO reports that, while in 30 years there has been a significant decrease in heart attacks and stroke in the region, hypertension rates remain high.

Funding support for the HEARTS in the Americas project is provided by the EU and the Universal Health Coverage Partnership. The MoHW will work diligently with the PAHO/WHO, and other partners in health and communities to ensure the success of this initiative in the Belmopan and San Ignacio areas, with a view to expansion countrywide.

WHO launched the Global HEARTS Initiative and its HEARTS Technical Package in 2016.