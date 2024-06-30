Belize wins third straight in C.A. U23 Women’s Volleyball Championship

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. June 25, 2024

The HelpAge Belize City branch, located on Wilson Street, today hosted an exhibit of arts and craft which were done by elderly members of the community who regularly visit the institution every Tuesday.

HelpAge is known as one of the longest-running organizations that provides a service to older citizens throughout the country through various activities such as home-care visits to sick and infirm older persons to carry out limited medical care, with some branches also providing meal service, distribution of food packages, social companionship, and assistance in craft production, which is also done in Belize City.

“So, over [some time] the ladies have come and they did their arts and crafts. We have gathered quite a number of them and thought we would like to display them so the public can see what HelpAge is all about,” said Marilyn Ordonez, Chairperson of HelpAge, Belize City.

According to Ordonez, the women’s art pieces will be sold to the public to generate funds that will be used by HelpAge to continue the program.

“The funds would go back into generating more activities for them, because all the products that you see here are what the center … we purchase the material, some are donated, some we have to buy, and we provide them with snacks, and so the funds are put back to the revenue of the center, and so that we can continue to have more activities for them,” she said.

On the same compound where HelpAge is located sits the Sister Cecilia Home for the elderly, where they also participate in the arts and crafts activity.

An estimated 30 elderly persons took part in the session.

HelpAge has been in operation in Belize since the 1980s.