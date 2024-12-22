New seaweed mariculture project launched with UK support

Photo: Motorcycle left behind

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 19, 2024

A daylight robbery in Belize City has led to a man being robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday, December 19.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, a Belize Princess Casino staff member, was driving a brown van on Princess Margaret Drive, going in a southerly direction past the roundabout facing Coney Drive, and was on his way to make a deposit at the nearby Heritage Bank sometime after noon.

However, as he was nearing the pedestrian crossing in front of Belize Elementary School, two men on a motorcycle came up from the left side and approached the van. One of them reportedly reached inside the van and snatched the bag which contained an undisclosed amount of money. In their attempt to escape the scene, the driver of the motorcycle lost control of his bike and collided with the pedestrian railings.

The crash caught the attention of bystanders, and the perpetrators, fearing that they’d be apprehended, fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle at the scene.

The men have not yet been apprehended.