BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 28, 2019– A man of Hispanic descent was at a boatyard on the George Price Highway, at about 6:00 this evening, when he was chopped by an assailant. The man was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation into the brutal murder, but nothing much is known, except that as of press time tonight, no one has been detained for the savage attack.