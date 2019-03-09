Hubert Enriquez writes Henry Gordon

Dear Senator Gordon,

Re: In Search of TRUTH, Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Going through your column in the above issue of the Amandala, we observed that you quoted article 7 of UNGA Resolution 35/20 of 11th November, 1980, as follows:

“Requesting the relevant organs of the United Nations to take such actions as may be appropriate. before the next session of the UN General Assembly as may be requested by the Administering Power and the Government of Belize in order to facilitate the attainment of independence by Belize and to guarantee its security and territorial integrity thereafter.”

From the UN website, article 7 of the said resolution reads:

“Requests the relevant organs of the United Nations to take such actions as may be appropriate and as may be requested by the Administering Power and the Government of Belize in order to facilitate the attainment of independence by Belize and to guarantee its security and territorial integrity thereafter.”

The highlighted portion of the resolution you quoted therefore does not appear in the actual wording of the said UN resolution. We can only assume, therefore, that the additional wording is an insertion that you have made. We have observed that similar insertions were made in your columns of the Amandala on 8th January 2019 and 18th December 2018 respectively.

This insertion is material, since it limits the actions to be taken by the relevant organs of the United Nations to the period before the next session of the General Assembly, i.e., within one year of the date of that resolution.

Its effect is to give the impression that the resolution came to an end by the time of the next sitting of the UNGA or by the time of Belize’s independence in 1981.

In fact, Resolution 35/20 continues to apply, and it mandates that actions be taken by the relevant organs (Security Council) of the UN to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of Belize whenever it becomes necessary.

We maintain that this resolution charted the way forward in resolving the dispute with Guatemala and that therefore, it is not necessary to submit the territorial dispute with Guatemala to the ICJ.

Unfortunately, it was not followed up upon by our government and diplomatic leaders for whatever reasons.

The position that you have taken is consistent with responses to questions on this matter that were put to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Referendum Unit at a recent consultation meeting at the Belmopan Civic Centre.

At that meeting, both Ambassadors David Gibson and Lawrence Sylvester gave responses in line with the position that you are putting forward. It is clear to us, for this and other reasons, that this campaign to ask Belizeans to vote in favor of going to the ICJ is not based on facts, but rather, on false information.

You now have a unique opportunity to make amends. Our people deserve the truth. It is the truth that shall set us free, Bro. Gordon!

One Love,

Hubert Enriquez

Belize Peace Movement