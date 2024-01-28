IE University expands its Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Program to Belize

MADRID, Spain, Thurs. Jan. 25, 2024

IE Foundation, the foundation of the prestigious Spanish university IE UNIVERSITY, announced the launch of the Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Program for Central America with the objective of empowering the best university talent from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, prioritizing low-income students, to facilitate their professional training with Master’s studies at IE University, and with the objective of building bridges between Central America and Spain.

This scholarship program seeks to support young Central American residents in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, or Panama who have completed their undergraduate studies and wish to continue their professional training with Master’s programs. Special priority will be given to candidates with limited financial resources, offering two scholarships for 100% of the tuition, including living expenses depending on the economic needs of the candidates.

Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, proactivity in their community, commitment to making a positive social impact in their country once they have completed their training. As part of IE University’s rigorous selection process, a very high or bilingual level of English is essential, as the programs for which the two scholarships are offered (Master in International Development, Master in International Relations and Master in Applied Economics) are taught in English.

In addition, the recipients of the Young Talented Leaders Scholarships for Central America will become part of the IE Foundation Fellows program, which consists of a prestigious group of current and former students with extraordinary academic profiles who have received a scholarship to study at IE University. Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, proactivity in their community, commitment to making a positive social impact in their country once they have completed their training.

This scholarship program has been made possible thanks to a donation from IE alumni and is also supported by the IE Foundation. Its main mission is to contribute to developing the full human and professional potential of Central America and to develop socially responsible leaders who have the skills and knowledge necessary to make a positive impact, as well as to innovate and promote new ideas in multicultural environments.

With an entrepreneurial character and humanistic spirit, IE University, thanks to a technology-based learning environment, is committed to training leaders who seek to influence the world through innovation and a global perspective. The institution has more than 500 professors who teach bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and executive education programs to students in 140 countries and has been recognized as one of the best in Europe by rankings such as the Financial Times, as well as standing out in fields such as management, business, politics, technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, diversity and humanities.

Complete information about the scholarships at https://www.ie.edu/ie-foundation/talent/scholarships/corporate-scholarships/