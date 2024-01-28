25.6 C
Belize City
Sunday, January 28, 2024

Belize advocates for Taiwan’s inclusion in the upcoming World Health Assembly

Photo: 77th World Health Assembly held in...

BAHA ramps up fight against Zoonotic diseases

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 25,...

Security force members graduate from weapons and ammunition training

Photo: Some graduates and trainers of the...

IE University expands its Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Program to Belize

HighlightsIE University expands its Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Program to Belize
By Deshan Swasey

MADRID, Spain, Thurs. Jan. 25, 2024

IE Foundation, the foundation of the prestigious Spanish university IE UNIVERSITY, announced the launch of the Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Program for Central America with the objective of empowering the best university talent from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, prioritizing low-income students, to facilitate their professional training with Master’s studies at IE University, and with the objective of building bridges between Central America and Spain.

This scholarship program seeks to support young Central American residents in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, or Panama who have completed their undergraduate studies and wish to continue their professional training with Master’s programs. Special priority will be given to candidates with limited financial resources, offering two scholarships for 100% of the tuition, including living expenses depending on the economic needs of the candidates.

Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, proactivity in their community, commitment to making a positive social impact in their country once they have completed their training. As part of IE University’s rigorous selection process, a very high or bilingual level of English is essential, as the programs for which the two scholarships are offered (Master in International Development, Master in International Relations and Master in Applied Economics) are taught in English.

In addition, the recipients of the Young Talented Leaders Scholarships for Central America will become part of the IE Foundation Fellows program, which consists of a prestigious group of current and former students with extraordinary academic profiles who have received a scholarship to study at IE University. Candidates must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, proactivity in their community, commitment to making a positive social impact in their country once they have completed their training.

This scholarship program has been made possible thanks to a donation from IE alumni and is also supported by the IE Foundation. Its main mission is to contribute to developing the full human and professional potential of Central America and to develop socially responsible leaders who have the skills and knowledge necessary to make a positive impact, as well as to innovate and promote new ideas in multicultural environments.

With an entrepreneurial character and humanistic spirit, IE University, thanks to a technology-based learning environment, is committed to training leaders who seek to influence the world through innovation and a global perspective. The institution has more than 500 professors who teach bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and executive education programs to students in 140 countries and has been recognized as one of the best in Europe by rankings such as the Financial Times, as well as standing out in fields such as management, business, politics, technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, diversity and humanities.

Complete information about the scholarships at https://www.ie.edu/ie-foundation/talent/scholarships/corporate-scholarships/

Check out our other content

Crown closes case in Selgado trial

Woman Coast Guard on trial for attempted murder

Barber freed second time of murder charge

New evidence delays rape case against attorney—DPP Vidal

Burglar to serve 10 years in prison

Stevedore found guilty of murder

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.