Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 28, 2024

The Cabinet has announced via press release that Immigration and Customs departure and arrival forms at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) will be electronic starting December 1, 2024.

The change is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Border Management and Immigration Services, the Customs and Excise Department, and the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance.

On the date above travelers will use the platform to complete and submit the required immigration and customs information in advance through a user-friendly web link, enhancing data accuracy and streamlining the travel experience.

It will only be available to persons entering and departing through the PGIA. It is a three-month trial phase until transitioning to a fully online process. During the trial phase both versions of the forms – physical and digital – will be accepted, but travelers will be encouraged to participate in the digital option.

This new strategy is a part of the Government of Belize’s plan to eliminate paper forms by March 31, 2025, the aim being to provide a modern travel procedure that will enhance the overall traveler experience for a faster and more convenient process. In the second phase, starting the end of January 2025, the other ports of entry in Belize will implement the change.

