74 F
Belize City
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Home Highlights Integrity Commission members named. Still no Auditor General.
Highlights

Integrity Commission members named. Still no Auditor General.

PSU president Dean Flowers applauded the appointment of new members, but emphasized that there’s still much more to be done, both in terms of the Integrity Commission and the still vacant post of Auditor General

SourceKhaila Gentle
580
Andrea McSweaney

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022– This past week, the new members of the Integrity Commission were selected and their names forwarded to the Governor General. In a brief interview with local media, Prime Minister John Briceño shared that those names included Zoey Zetina, Rick Moguel, and Andrea McSweaney McKoy, who is set to become the chairperson of the Commission. In regards to when the Integrity Commission will be fully operational, the PM stated that it’s now only a matter of waiting for the Governor General to send out the actual Instrument of the appointments.

Established under the Prevention of Corruption in Public Life Act, the Integrity Commission plays a vital role in monitoring, preventing, and combating corruption. The commission examines declarations of physical assets and financial positions filed by public officers and is also able to investigate allegations of corruption made against those public officers. President of the Public Service Union (PSU), Dean Flowers shared his thoughts on the selection of new members, stating that while the PSU is pleased with the move, there is still much more to be done. Flowers expressed disappointment in the fact that, within the Government’s supplementary allocations, there have been no provisions for the strengthening of the Commission.

“What we’re not pleased about is that there is nothing in the 200 million, almost approximately 200 million appropriation that has gone through the House over the last four months, there is nothing in there to empower the Integrity Commission. Absolutely nothing in there to make that Commission independent with the kind of experts that they will need to help support them to watch over and to keep in check our elected representatives,” he stated.

And while the Government has been able to select new members for the Integrity Commission, the position of Auditor General is still vacant two months after Ms. Dorothy Bradley’s retirement in December 2021. According to the Prime Minister, the Government has been facing some challenges in finding a suitable replacement for Ms. Bradley and is considering offering Ms. Bradley an additional one-year contract while they continue their search.

“We have been having some issues in trying to find an adequate replacement. And it speaks no ill will about the people that are there presently, but we believe that they may need a little bit more experience,” said the Prime Minister.

The PSU, however, is completely opposed to the idea of retaining the former Auditor General on a contract. The basis of their objection to this, said President Flowers, is that the security of tenure, or rather the uncertainty that comes with being on a contract, can affect the judgement of those who should be holding the government to task. Additionally, Flowers expressed his own personal lack of confidence in the former Auditor General.

“The former Auditor General has served. She has left a lot to be desired in terms of the quantity and quality of work that should have been produced from that office. We are fully aware that it is not solely her fault. It had to do with the Ministry of Finance, the Accountant General’s office, who had to prepare financials for her to review. But with all that, where she has left us is unable to produce an audit of the hot-bed of corruption which started, I don’t know, some 10 years ago. Under no circumstances can the union support any extension of employment for the former Auditor General. We believe there are more technically sound, more knowledgeable, more experienced, and more competent auditors out there that can fill the post,” stated Flowers.

“We do not, and we place on record, that we do not support the renewing or the issuing of a contract to retired public officers,” he added, noting that the PSU plans to submit their stance in writing to the Prime Minister.

Flowers also stated that the PSU was taken aback by the Prime Minister’s comment that the Government cannot find a suitable candidate for the Auditor General post, pointing out that they have not yet issued an advertisement for the post of Auditor General.

“The Ministry of Public Service is the Ministry responsible for vacancies. And I can say that at the meeting with the Ministry of Public Service, which was two weeks ago, we were informed categorically that they’re putting together the advertisement for the post of Auditor General. So if you have not advertised the post, how can you come to the Belizean public and say that there is nobody suitable to fill that post?” said Flowers.

The PSU has also issued a call for the strengthening of the Auditor General’s office and for a salary increase for the post, something else which, Flowers noted, was not included in the Government’s supplementary appropriation bill.

Previous articlePublic sports competitions to resume in 3 weeks
Next articlePG cop remanded for child rape

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Public sports competitions to resume in 3 weeks

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Feb. 13. 2022-- About a month ago, the sports portfolio of Hon. Kevin Bernard was reassigned to to Hon. Rodwell Ferguson...
Read more
Highlights

CDB launches Belize Trade Program

BELMOPAN, Sun. Feb. 13, 2022-- The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, launched the...
Read more
Highlights

PM’s cable company dominates market

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022-- Last week, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño was asked if he believes he must recuse himself as the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

BTL tech falls to his death

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022-- A tragic Valentine’s Day accident claimed the life of a technician of Belize Telemedia Limited after a lamppost...
Read more

Young mother killed in Bmp shooting

Headline
BELMOPAN, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022-- At about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, February 12, a vehicle ferrying eight persons from Stars Restaurant in Belmopan...
Read more

PBL sues CWU

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022-- The Christian Workers Union (CWU) and the Port of Belize Limited (PBL) are locked in a legal battle...
Read more

Sir Manuel Esquivel to be honoured with State Memorial

Headline
BELMOPAN, Sun. Feb. 13, 2022-- Monday, February 14, to Wednesday, February 16, has been designated as a period of mourning for former Prime Minister...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Stars and strife

Editorial
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 When, on January 14, the National Sports Council announced the decision, beginning January 15, to allow 50% capacity attendance of fans...
Read more

Automation is not about displacing people

Editorial
If the Port of Belize (PBL) had not been built by the government and people of Belize for the development of our country, the...
Read more

Sitting on a ton of gold – coconut oil

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 It is said that “out of evil cometh good;” and “our health is our wealth.” And, as the impact of the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
As one ages, one is better able to accept one’s flaws and inadequacies. Personally, I have a problem with NORTH AMERIKKKAN BLUES, which I...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“After much thought, I have decided to continue publishing and editoring the AMANDALA newspaper as long as I can. AMANDALA will move in the direction...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper