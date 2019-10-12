International Mental Health Day celebrated

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 10, 2019– Belize joins the international community in celebrating World Mental Health Day under the theme, “Working together to Prevent Suicide.” The day is aimed at raising awareness of mental health, giving support to those with mental disorders, and preventing the stigmatization of people living with mental health problems.

The Mental Health Association said that a number of activities were carried out leading up to Mental Health Day, in conjunction with suicide prevention efforts, including talks at schools, essay competitions and presentations on suicide prevention, what triggers suicide, and other topics.

Prizes will be issued to winners.

Joyce Ellis, coordinator of the Mental Health Welcome Resource Center, said that the association is organizing an event in which participants will be sleeping at the Memorial Park on carton boxes to give support to the homeless, and to raise funds for the center. T-shirts will be on sale for $25, and breakfast will also be on sale.

This event will be held on Saturday.

This year’s Mental Health Day focuses on suicide prevention, which is possible with help from families, friends and other professionals who are available with just a call.