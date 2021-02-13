74 F
Belize City
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Features IS BELIZE IN FOR A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?
Features

IS BELIZE IN FOR A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?

SourceWilfrido Novelo
692

I write as a former member of the Public Services Commission of Belize (October 23, 1993 – October 23, 1998), the judico-administrative body that manages the public service on behalf of government. I was appointed by Her Excellency Dr. Dame Minita Gordon for a period of three years and re-appointed by His Exellency Dr. Colville Young for a period of two years as per Article 105 of our Constitution. I am deeply concerned that since the November 11, 2020 general elections and with the change of government, there seems to be an impasse with the work and duties of the Public Services Commission (PSC) and the current Briceño administration.

Prime Minister Juan Antonio Briceño announced that he wanted all previously UDP-appointed officials to resign from their posts (BTL, DFC, Elections and Boundaries Commission, etc). Any constitution lawyer will confirm that the Public Services Commission (PSC) does not fall in that category. PM Briceño seems to be on a collision course with the PSC. The confrontation between government and the PSC is now in the public domain. It was first published in the Friday, January 29, 2021 edition of the Amandala on page 7, “PSC defies Briceño administration”, and again on the front page of the February 5, 2021 edition of the Amandala, “PSC members won’t resign”.

I am concerned that the confrontation between the Briceño-led administration may evolve into an international embarrassment for Belize, especially in Commonwealth jurisdictions that inherited the English system of jurisprudence and that have Public Service Commissions like Belize. Prime Minister Briceño should understand that the Public Services Commission is not a political arm of any political party in Belize. Neither is it under the umbrella of the UDP or PUP. Appointed under a UDP administration, the PSC is not beholden and cannot be beholden to the UDP. Our constitution is clear and straightforward on the duties and functions of the PSC. Article 105 creates the PSC; article 106 empowers the Public Services Commission.

Once a member is appointed to the PSC and signs the Oath of Allegiance, only the Belize Advisory Council can recommend to the Governor General the removal of such a member, and that can only happen if the member breaches Article 121 of the Constitution (Code of Conduct). For the benefit of the Belizean public, I will quote from our Constitution:

Article 121. – (1) The persons to whom this section applies shall conduct themselves in such as not –

a) to place themselves in positions in which they have or could have a conflict of interest;
b) to compromise the fair exercise of their public or official functions and duties;
c) to use their office for private gain;
d) to demean their office or position;
e) to allow their integrity to be called into question; or
f) to endanger or diminish respect for, or confidence of the Government.

This section applies to the Governor General, members of the National Assembly, members of the Belize Advisory Council, members of the Public Services Commission, members of the Elections and Boundaries Commission, public officers, officers of statutory corporations and government agencies, and such other officers as may be prescribed by law enacted by the National Assembly.

Article 105 of our Constitution creates the Public Services Commission. Subsection 13 of article 105 reads: “THE COMMISSION SHALL, IN THE EXERCISE OF ITS FUNCTIONS UNDER THIS CONSTITUTION, NOT BE SUBJECT TO THE DIRECTION OR CONTROL OF ANY OTHER PERSON OR AUTHORITY”. (This insulates the PSC from political interference).

Subsection 15 of article 105 reads. “Subject to the provisions of this section, THE COMMISSION MAY REGULATE ITS OWN PROCEDURE.” (my emphasis).

It does not take a legal scholar to confirm that what PM Briceño intends to do with the composition of the PSC is unconstitutional and therefore ultra vires. It does not bode well for our democracy.

Article 106 of our Constitution empowers the PSC to make appointments to the public services, to confirm appointments, to pay acting and responsibility allowances, to do promotions, to discipline public officers, to grant study leave with pay, to pay gratuities and pensions, to do ex gratia payments to deserving public officers. The PSC can demote, fine (but not confine) public officers in disciplinary cases. One of the duties of PSC members is to send firm, unequivocal written advice to the Governor General on the disbursements of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (general revenue or public monies).

Once a public officer is appointed and the appointment is CONFIRMED no person or authority can remove that public officer unless he/she violates article 121 of our Constitution. Public officers leave the public service when they reach the mandatory retirement age of 55.

If “PSC members won’t resign”, it is because they don’t have to. They are not doing any constitutional breaches. Our Constitution allows for appointments of three years to the PSC in the first instance and for a further two years in the second instance. The statutory life of the current PSC will eventually come to an end. Not all members are appointed at the same time. When a member leaves and a new one is appointed, there is continuity in the work of the Public Services Commission.

Article 107 of our Constitution empowers PM Briceño to make appointments of his personal choice in the recruitment of public officers who will collect personal emoluments from taxpayers. That is his personal prerogative. The PSC has nothing to do with those appointments. On the front page of the February 5, 2021 edition of the Amandala, it also reads “Ian Haylock challenges Comptroller Leslie’s appointment”. This could be PM Briceño’s first constitutional crisis. I really want to see how the Supreme Court will rule on this case.
PM Briceño has five lawyers in his Cabinet: Eamon Courtenay, Hon. Michel Chebat, Hon. Dolores Balderamos-García, Hon. Kareeem Musa and Magali Marín Young, who should be providing him with sound legal advice on how to handle his crisis with the PSC. If this matter escalates into a constitutional crisis, Belize will be the laughing stock of the Commonwealth. Our democracy will be profoundly impaired. A word of advice to the wise should suffice. Let’s not open a can of worms.

I left the Public Services Commission 22 years ago when my judicature officially came to its statutory end. While I have not been involved with public service affairs, I hold the public service very dear to my heart. I want to see a robust, efficient, progressive, and prosperous public service for Belize. It can be done, but it requires political will.

Previous articleWoman, 26, dies in Stann Creek car crash
Next articleA deeper look into the 2020 prison break — Part 1

RELATED ARTICLES

Features

Our Marcus and their Du Bois

In the United States of America, the country with the second largest group of people who can trace the whole or part of their...
Read more
Features

A deeper look into the 2020 prison break — Part 1

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021-- On October 12, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belize, 28 inmates of the Belize...
Read more
Features

IS BELIZE IN FOR A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?

I write as a former member of the Public Services Commission of Belize (October 23, 1993 – October 23, 1998), the judico-administrative body that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Salesman shot and thrown out of truck

General
BELIZE DISTRICT, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Wednesday afternoon, police found the body of 47-year-old Michael Escalante lying on the roadside between Miles 33...
Read more

Progress in the Chiquibul

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet;...
Read more

BCCI: Steps to take before considering pay cuts

General
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Feb. 6, 2021-- The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and a number of other domestic organizations and international agencies...
Read more

Our Marcus and their Du Bois

Features
In the United States of America, the country with the second largest group of people who can trace the whole or part of their...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Rep. of Conservation organization overstepped

Editorial
The Maya Leaders Alliance, the Julian Cho Society, and the Toledo Alcaldes Association, via a press release issued on February 8, alerted the nation...
Read more

Tough decisions for the new government

Editorial
In a nutshell, our country sells agricultural and marine products — sugar, citrus, bananas and lobster — to pay for manufactured foods and fuel;...
Read more

Don’t let up now: vaccines on the way

Editorial
The best news in Belize today is that because of increased efforts by the government and people, Covid-19 infection rates have been going down...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the “black talking” began in Belize City in late 1968, leading into early 1969, the apologists for white supremacy in Belize soon countered...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
In my column last weekend, I forgot to include the fact that the Republicans I mentioned were also concerned in late 1972/early 1973 about...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
They say that the people the power structure in Guatemala hates the most are journalists, trade unionists, and environmentalists. If true, that would place...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper