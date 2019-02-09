Japanese youth, 19, shot dead on Park Street

Father, 53, critical in KHMH; 2 gunmen at large

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019– Takayuki Yanai, 53, and his son, Masaki Yanai, 19, Japanese residents of Park Street, Buttonwood Bay, near Tile Palace, were both shot in their yard by one of two gunmen who escaped after shooting the father and son.

As result Takayuki is in a critical condition and is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit in the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), while his son, Masaki, tragically, died almost immediately after being shot.

The senseless murder occurred at about 6:30 this evening in the Yanai family’s yard. Information to us is that Takayuki and his son had just driven into their yard and had gotten out of their vehicle. Takayuki was walking back to close the gate when two men went into the yard.

Initial reports are that Masaki, who was about to carry groceries upstairs, had gone to help his father close the gate when one of the men fired at them, and then they ran out of the yard.

Neighbors called police, and the police and an ambulance arrived shortly after. Both victims were taken to the KHMH, where Masaki was declared dead on arrival, while his father was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit.

A neighbor told us that she was at home alone when her dog in the yard began to bark, and when she looked out to see what was the matter, she saw two men running into her neighbor’s yard.

She ducked low so that she could not be seen, and she heard someone say “no, no,” and then she heard gunshots.

When she believed that it was safe to look up, she saw the two men on the ground in the yard.

Another neighbor told us that they were all at home when they heard two shots, but they thought that it was firecrackers, but shortly after, they heard about four more shots, and they then scrambled for cover in their house.

After they thought that it was safe, they looked out and saw the father and son on the ground, and they also called the police and ambulance.

On our arrival on the scene, there were still pools of blood on the driveway.

At this time, it is not known if the father and son were robbed.

As at press time tonight, police do not have anyone in custody for Masaki’s murder and the shooting of his father, Takayuki.

Reports to us tonight are that the family owns a sushi restaurant in the Northern Shops building, which is located beside A&R Enterprises Ltd.; the two businesses are opposite Courts Belize.