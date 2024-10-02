Senator Erica Jang attended CPA Residency in Malaysia

Photo: Luwis Pascascio, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 30, 2024

Shaun Gill, 31, was Belize’s only athlete representative at the 2024 Olympics, but he became a victim of police brutality when police constable Luwis Pascascio, 29, allegedly punched him and pistol-whipped him.

According to initial reports, on Thursday, September 26, around 10:30 p.m., Gill was in a vehicle with a female companion when a black Dodge Charger driven by Pascascio began tailing them. Gill was followed from Freetown Road to Cemetery Road, where the Dodge Charger overtook them and blocked their path near Rene’s Store on Orange Street.

Pascascio reportedly then exited his vehicle and walked towards Gill while holding a firearm. It is alleged that Gill remained seated in the driver’s seat of his car, and Pascascio opened his door, repeatedly punched Gill in the face, and then struck him with the firearm, causing an injury to his left ear.

At that juncture, a police mobile approached, and the officers inside attempted to defuse the situation; however, despite their efforts, Pascascio refused to surrender his firearm, and Gill escaped to the Queen Street Police Station to make a report, but was sent instead to the King Street Police Station.

While Gill was waiting to make the report, Pascascio entered the station and allegedly threatened Gill that if he made the report, it would be the last report he would ever make.

This is not the first time that a police officer has pistol-whipped a civilian. Several months ago, a similar incident occurred in San Pedro, where Sergeant Devon Makin – who is the godson of the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams – was caught on video pistol-whipping a civilian.

Local reporters highlighted both incidents to ComPol Williams when the media caught up with him today, September, 30.

“You can’t compare the issue with Makin and Pascascio; it’s like comparing oranges and apples. Sergeant Makin was responding to a complaint from two minors who complained of being assaulted by a group of people. Pascascio’s incident, he was not working. He was responding to his feeling of jealousy. How could you compare the two? We have to be fair, and call things for what they are, and not try to twist what story for our aggrandizement. Doesn’t make sense; I say no more,” he said.

An investigation was done which led to Pascascio being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and use of threatening words.