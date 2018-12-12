Jealousy leads to chopping death of Guatemalan

Police say Itche accused his friend, Choc, of having an affair with his wife

CRISTO REY, Cayo District, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– Dimas Gregorio Choc, 49, a Guatemalan caretaker living on a farm in Cristo Rey, died early Saturday morning after he was reportedly chopped in his head, hands and back by Filiberto Itche, another Guatemalan living on the same farm. Both Guatemalan men were living with their wives.

Police believe that Itche got into a jealous rage and inflicted the fatal wounds to his friend, after he accused him of having an affair with his wife. Both couples were hanging out, talking and drinking when the incident occurred.

At this afternoon’s police press briefing, Assistant Superintendent Alejandro Cowo told reporters, “Information that the police received from the other females who were there was that Choc had a dispute with one Filiberto Itche, who also resides on that same farm and as a result, Mr. Itche inflicted the multiple chop wounds to Mr. Choc’s body and caused his death on the farm.

“We understand that it was a dispute amongst them where one was accusing the other of having a relationship with his common-law wife.”

Choc was employed on the farm by Rodele Aguirre, who last saw him on Friday when he paid his wage.

After he had inflicted the fatal chop wounds to Choc, Itche fled the scene. ASP Cowo told reporters that he may have fled back to Guatemala.

Choc’s family is reportedly making preparations to take his body to his native Guatemala for burial.