Jermaine Balthazar Flores, 44, found murdered in Frank’s Eddy

FRANK’S EDDY, Cayo District, Thurs. July 4, 2019– Jermaine Balthazar Flores, 44, an unemployed man of Dangriga who was popularly known as “Namu”, was found dead on the roadside in Frank’s Eddy at about 6:00 this morning. A man who was going to work saw the body and called police.

Police said that they found Flores’s body beside a quilt about 300 feet into the Franks Eddy Road, from the George Price Highway. They said he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his head, and his hands and feet were tied with electrical wire.

Police say that residents of the area did not report hearing any gunshots, and this leads them to believe he was killed elsewhere and his body was left in the area to be found.

Those who know Flores said that he came back to Dangriga as a deportee from the USA about 18 months ago. They said he was not employed, but he was always well-dressed and always had money. His friends in Dangriga say they do not have any idea why he was killed.

During the regular Thursday police press brief, Senior Superintendent Hilberto Romero said that the motive for the murder is not known, and police are urging persons with any information that could help the investigation to come forward.