Jian Wu Yan jumped to his death out of moving vehicle

STEADFAST, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Jan. 10, 2019– Jian Wu Yan, 36, a Chinese national of Constitution Drive, Belmopan, died when he jumped out of a moving vehicle at about 3:30 yesterday afternoon at a bridge at Mile 18, Steadfast Village, on the Hummingbird Highway.

Wu Yan, who was seated in the cab of the truck, slammed his head on the side of the bridge when he jumped out, and when he hit the pavement, a back wheel of the truck rolled over him. He was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wu Yan was traveling from Belmopan to Dangriga in the cargo truck along with Hui Wan Tan, 36, a driver of Dangriga, when on the approach to a narrow bridge, Wan Tan, the driver, applied the brake but it failed, and the truck did not stop. At the time, another vehicle, an SUV, was approaching the bridge from the opposite side and Wu Yan, anticipating a collision, jumped out.

ACP Joseph Myvette said that the collision between the two vehicles was not that severe, because the driver of the SUV slowed when the cargo truck did not stop. The drivers were not hurt, and the vehicles were not badly damaged.

Police investigating the incident took Hui Wan Tan into custody but so far, no charges have been brought against him.