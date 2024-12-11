BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

24.5 C
Belize City
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Deshan Swasey

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

An appeal by attorney Orson “OJ” Elrington, that was submitted by the attorney in a bid to avoid being committed to stand trial in the High Court on a charge of rape, was dismissed today by Justice Candace Nanton.

On July 31, 2024, after a preliminary inquiry was held to determine whether a prima facie case had been established to send the matter up to the High Court for trial, Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford ruled that she was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to commit it for trial.

Elrington is accused of raping a woman in January of this year, after he met the woman at a nightclub in Belize City and took her and her female friend to his house.

The allegation is that the complainant passed out and she was raped while she was unconscious. The complainant stated that she awoke the following day naked in Elrington’s bed with him lying beside her clad only in his boxer shorts.

The complaint was lodged on January 11, but Elrington was not arrested until March 8.

Elrington, who was represented on record at the appeal hearing by his father, Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington, appealed on the grounds that his constitutional rights were breached, and that the Director of Public Prosecution, Cheryl Lyn Vidal, improperly involved herself in the investigation by interviewing the complainant. Another ground of appeal was the sobriety test for intoxication which was carried out, but the results were not disclosed. Also, the argument by the appellant was that the sexual intercourse was consensual.

But none of the grounds were upheld by Justice Nanton, and she dismissed the appeal.

The respondent was represented by DPP Vidal.

