Karl Lamb, 38, shot to death in Lake I

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 9, 2019– Karl Lamb, 38, a husband and father of two children, fell victim to Belize City’s ongoing gang violence at about 10:00 last night on Gladden Street in the Lake Independence area.

ASP Alejandro Cowo told us this morning during the regular police press brief held at the Raccoon Street Police Station that Lamb was standing on Lacroix Boulevard, talking to a man who was standing in a yard behind a zinc fence, when the murderer came up from behind him and fired several shots at him.

Lamb was hit in the head and body and was declared dead on arrival when he was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

ASP Alejandro Cowo said that there was no other person on the street at the time of the shooting. Police said the person with whom Lamb had been speaking was in a yard behind a fence, and this leads them to believe that Lamb was the target. Police believe that the murder is connected to the ongoing gang rivalries in the area. Lamb is not known to police and was not a troublemaker, as far as we know.

Cowo said that on Tuesday, shots were fired at a man in the area, but he escaped unhurt.

Lamb was a well-known newspaper vendor whose base was the Central American Boulevard, near the BelCan Bridge Overpass, at the pedestrian crossing in front of the Farmers Market. His lifelong friends said that he was friendly, loved to give jokes, and loved to play poker.

Karl Lamb is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two sons, his wife, his brother and sister. His devastated brother said that he had been selling newspapers in the BelCan area for about 23 years, since he was 13 years old. Amandala extends sincere condolences to his wife and family.

At press time tonight, police have not taken anyone into custody for Lamb’s murder.