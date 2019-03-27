Kevin Frutos, 26, reported missing since Friday

SAN IGNACIO. Cayo District, Mon. Mar. 25, 2019– Kevin Frutos, 26, a laborer of San Ignacio, has been reported missing since 9:30 Friday night. His brother told us that he dropped off Kevin at the Belmopan bus stop at about 8:30 Friday night to catch a bus to go home to San Ignacio, but he did not reach home.

Frutos was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans pants, and was carrying a school bag.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Kevin Frutos is urged to contact the nearest police station, 911 or 0800 922 TIPS. The family can also be contacted at 615-9499 or 633-1728.