KHMH union selects new president

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 — An election carried out a little less than a week ago by the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority Union (KHMHAU) has resulted in the selection of Andrew Baird as the new president of that union. Baird, who will soon be appointed to the board of governors of the KHMH, received 56 more votes than his opponent.

During an interview today, he said that the elected executive has not yet held its first meeting but plan to do so following the transition to the new leadership of the union, which is to take place by the end of November. This meeting is highly anticipated, since a number of pressing issues need to be addressed, says the new president.

He said that at the top of the list is securing an insurance package for the staff of the hospital. This will be an important aspect of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that is to be negotiated and put in place to forward important advancements within the national referral hospital. As mentioned by the former president of the union, Ms. Lydia Blake, in an interview last week, the finalization of the CBA will address a number of the pressing issues faced by the hospital’s staff each day.

As one of the drafters of this CBA, newly elected union president Baird said that it was one of his campaign promises to start the negotiation process and see it finalized.

Other newly elected executive members of the KHMHAU include Tylon Tillett, who will serve as vice president of the union; Dr. Ricardo Hermoso, and Barry Savery, who are now councilors; Dr. Nekisha Flowers who was elected as treasurer, and Roy Briceno who will be the assistant treasurer. Additionally, Evan Dawson has been elected the secretary and Elsie Nah the assistant secretary.