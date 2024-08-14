32.2 C
Belize City
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

by William Ysaguirre BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 9,...

Belize Baby Jaguars win, 2-1, vs Suriname in CONCACAF U-15 Championships

Photo: Belize Baby Jaguars U15 Female National...

40+ Belizean students receive Taiwanese scholarships

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 12,...

Kidnapped, robbed, and beaten up in Cayo

GeneralKidnapped, robbed, and beaten up in Cayo
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 12, 2024

Two men from the Cayo District were reportedly kidnapped by two unknown men over the weekend and taken to an unknown location in the Teakettle Village area where they were robbed and beaten up.

According to reports, the victims – Sawo Mantar and Miguel Cowo – were together in a van in the Hillview area of Santa Elena Town when they were ambushed by two men with firearms who forced them out of the vehicle and placed them into another van.

The victims were taken to an unknown area in Teakettle Village, where they were taken out of the van and beaten with metal pipes. After the beatdown, the robbers stole the men’s cell phones, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other items that they had on their persons.

Mantar and Cowo were abandoned in the area, as the men stole their van as well. The victims were transported to the Western Regional Hospital where they were listed in a stable condition.

Two individuals from the Santa Elena and San Ignacio area are being sought by authorities, said ACP Hilberto, Romero Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division.

He also mentioned that the van Mantar and Cowo were in has not been recovered, and that the duo, Mantar and Cowo, are vegetable vendors and have had no run-ins with the law.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.