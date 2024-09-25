Belize City Independence Day Ceremony & parade

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11:07 AM

This is what happens when you have too much free time on your hands. This will only apply to people who have been working for 20 years or more. Take your starting salary and combine it with what you are earning, or last earned. Average it all out and multiply it by the number of years you have worked so far, 20 years being the minimum. My game, my rules! You will either be surprised or dismayed at the results. Some of you will learn that you have made millions of dollars, but still live the life of a middle class or average citizen. Where is all that money, where did it go, although you already know the answer. You spend your earnings on your families, on your homes, on doctors and groceries and cars and education! In theory you are a millionaire; in reality you’re just a working Joe, trying to make ends meet. You will discover that there are a lot of broke millionaires out there! Like I’ve said, I have too much time on my hands.

But seriously, how many of us know our worth, not financially, but as human beings? How many of us are satisfied with the choices we’ve made, and make every day, realizing that those choices affect others, not just you, but your family and your community? How many of you know how special you are; or go above and beyond to help others, but see yourselves as just ordinary, day-to-day people?

Too many of us need to have others’ approval to feel that we are worthwhile. Too many of us are too conditioned to believe that there are goals we have to reach to be successful. Or worse, the way we look or what we wear or drive or the way we speak! Seriously? And most of those whom we search out for approval are worse off than we are, and will usually pull you down in order to lift themselves up! Wat a ting!

The media, movies, books, entertainers and personalities, and especially commercials, all try to convince you that your life is worthless, that you need to do this, or the other, to be successful! No, man; ting no go so! Nobody should be able to tell you what you should be, or define you. You alone have that power; it’s all inside each of us, that key to success and happiness! No one else can give that to you. Some of the most successful people also lack that feeling of self-worth!

So, while some of us are millionaires several times over and are still broke, we can find comfort in the fact that we know who we are, that we are comfortable in our own skins. That we have friends and families who see and know our value, to them, and to humanity as a whole.

It’s the little things one does every day. The people you help, the kindness that oozes out of you, the empathy and understanding you impart to strangers. Those are the things that make life worthwhile, that makes one happy and fulfilled! Although that million dollars would help, just in case of an emergency!

We have to look inside ourselves, go deep down and find the beauty, the essence of ourselves, our joys and fears, and embrace them all and make ourselves feel worthwhile. We can’t depend on the kindness of strangers for that assurance. We have to know it in our souls! Know your worth!

“Ah wonder why nobody no like me, or is it the fact that I’m ugly?

Shut your mouth, go away. Mama look at boo-boo dey!” – Lord Melody.

Know your worth!

Glen