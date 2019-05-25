KREM Radio’s first anniversary celebration

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Nov. 24 (1990)– KREM Radio, 96.5 FM, Belize’s first private, commercial radio station, celebrated its first anniversary (a week late after rain washed out last Saturday’s program) today at the Memorial Park.

The “Anniversary Bram” featured all day live broadcast from Memorial Park, official ceremonies in the morning and bramming in the afternoon.

Official ceremonies began with the singing of the national anthem by S.J.C. Sixth Form student Carlota Cacho; Lauren Burgess Herrera, KREM hostess, was mistress of ceremonies.

Energy and Communications Minister Carlos Diaz gave the welcome address. He is a neighbor of KREM on Partridge Street, and described how he has seen a swampy lot in 1972 become AMANDALA Press and KREM Radio in 1990.

KREM Director Rufus X, who participated in KREM’s inaugural broadcast on Saturday, November 17, 1989, gave a powerful speech which called for national unity, among other things.

Guest speaker was attorney Denys Barrow, Deputy Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Belize. Denys, a brother of UDP Deputy Leader Dean Barrow, said that he is a firm supporter of the UDP and considered the station in its inception to be part of a PUP propaganda coup. He is now satisfied, however, that 96.5 FM strives to be fair, non-partisan and responsible to the community.

The main address was given by Broadcasting and Culture Minister Said Musa, who is Chairman of the ruling People’s United Party.

Mr. Musa described KREM as a “guerrilla station,” attacking on many fronts.

He went on to say that he listens to KREM because he is “one politician who is not afraid of criticism.”

The vote of thanks was brilliantly done in rap style by KREM Radio Station Manager Kenny Morgan, who proved once more that he is the nation’s most gifted writer of rap lyrics.

A huge crowd descended on Memorial Park in the cool of the afternoon to celebrate with KREM and, as could have been foreseen, wanted to continue the party after 6 p.m. That is when the bram was scheduled to close, and that is when it did.