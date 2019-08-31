Kulture Yabra, back-to-back National Over-40 Football Champions

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 29, 2019– San Pedro Veterans came to play, but Kulture Yabra was just too much for the visitors from San Pedro, adding a 4-nil win to last week’s 6-0 score at the island, for an aggregate 10-0 in the championship finals of the 2019 National Over-40 Football Tournament. The game was competitive for the first half hour, but then Kulture star strikers took control, with goal coming from Kevin Rowland (31’ & 61’), David “Manu” McCaulay (38’) and Albert “Chicken” Arnold (56’), for the 4-nil final score.

FFB President Sergio Chuc was on hand for the post-game award ceremony, where he was accompanied by special guest, 1975-76 Belize City MVP, Michael “Suffudge” Rushford, who is visiting from New York. Big, beautiful team trophies were presented to the captains of National Over-40 2019 Sub-Champion, San Pedro Veterans; and National Over-40 (back-to-back) 2019 Champions, Kulture Yabra Veterans.

Individual award trophies were given for: Most Goals – Kevin Rowland (Kulture Yabra); Best Midfielder – Raul “Coco” Gonzalez (San Pedro); Best Defender – Albert “Allie” Thurton (Kulture Yabra); Best Goalkeeper – Anthony “Willie Bo” Bernard (Kulture Yabra); and MVP – Kevin Rowland (Kulture Yabra).

The back-to-back National Over-40 Champion Kulture Yabra is coached by Jerome “Peeloff” Mejia.

Tournament coordinator was National Over-40 Committee Chairman, Peter Alvarez of Belmopan.