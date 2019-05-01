Subscribe to our Rss

Laborer charged with theft of Belize City Council money

General — 01 May 2019 — by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 29, 2019– Degron Joseph, 20, a laborer of 4551 Youth for The Future Drive, who allegedly stole $920, the property of the Belize City Council, was charged with theft when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. Joseph pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was released on a bail of $1,000 and his case was adjourned until June 18.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. on April 13. Michael Craig, a special constable attached to the Belize City Council, reported that he was on West Collet Canal Street with a purse for the Belize City Council which contained $920 and two receipt books, valued at $5 each, when Joseph snatched it out of his hand and ran. Craig said that when he went to the Precinct 1 Police Station to check on the report he had made of the theft, he saw a man who fitted the description of the thief, and the person was identified to him as Joseph. As a result, Joseph was charged with theft.

