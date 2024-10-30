PEACE program concludes

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2024

After representing Belize in the 2024 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge in Guatemala City, Ladyville Technical High School returned to the Jewel with Silver medals on Friday, October 25.

The competition, sponsored by Samsung, is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)-based contest created to foster problem-solving skills, while promoting the positive impact young minds can have on our society.

The contest is designed to inspire its participants to tackle emerging challenges and produce tangible innovations to help improve today’s society. During the journey, the students are challenged to develop critical thinking, creative thinking, communicating, and collaborating skills, which are required for the future workforce.

“We have what we call a school-based program; and as part of that program robotics was introduced, and so these were the students who expressed interest in being part of the robotics team; and here we are today,” said Diane Westby, Principal of Ladyville Technical.

“I am excited and proud of them for the excellent job they did. We’re hoping that this is the start of something grand for the future; so, if all goes well we should enter the competition next year,” she added.

When reporters met the team at the Philip Goldson International Airport, the students enlightened them about their experience.

“This is my first time representing the country, and I must say it was quite the experience. We learned a lot and gained a lot of knowledge, and friends, the travel experience, everything was overwhelming,” said Adoabi Thomas, a student of Ladyville Technical.

“Well, my experience was a blast. We interacted with all the teams, and we had a great time. It was tense, but we got through all of our competitions and highs and lows,” said Aiden Aguilar, another student.

At this year’s event, 11 countries were featured including Belize, with over 10,000 students participating.