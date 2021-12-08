Laws of Belize to be published online

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Dec. 3, 2021– On Friday, a Bill to amend the Law Revision Act was introduced during a meeting of the House of Representatives by Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca in order to lay the necessary legislative groundwork for the publishing of the latest revision of the Laws of Belize online.

It must be noted that the Chapters of the Laws of Belize were once online, but that website, located at belizelaw.org has been under construction for some years now.

The most recent edition was published in 2011 by the Law Revision Commission in hard copy. Minister Fonseca said the Law Revision Commission has completed a 2020 revision of the Laws and now the final step is to publish the laws for availability to the public. He further noted that Section 6 of the act allows for the laws to be published electronically, but under section 11, there must also be a certain number of hard copies.

Hard copies of the volumes of the Revised Edition 2011 are still available at the Attorney General’s Ministry for purchase, but having these laws online will not only save a lot of money but also make the country’s laws accessible to the public.

During his remarks in the House, Minister Fonseca said, “The revised edition of the Laws of Belize is prepared by the Law Revision Commission under the authority of the Law Revision Act, Chapter 3 of the Laws of Belize, Revised Edition 2011. The most recent revised edition of the Laws of Belize was completed and published in hard copies. The current effort of the Law Revision Commission is to complete the Revised Edition 2020 to bring the laws up to date to the year ending December 31, 2020. The Attorney General’s Ministry has completed the consolidation of the laws to the year 2020 and the final step is to have the revised edition available to the public.”