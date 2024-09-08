Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

32.2 C
Belize City
Monday, September 9, 2024

Lebanese national brandishes firearm at Lands Department

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Sept. 5, 2024

A Lebanese national allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at a security guard at the Lands Department in Belmopan on Tuesday, September 3.

In mobile phone footage that was captured of the incident, the Lebanese national – 55-year-old businessman, Joseph Mackhoul of San Ignacio Town, Cayo District – can be seen shouting at the security guard and making threats to shoot him; and thereafter, pulling out what looked like a pistol, and pointing it at the security guard.

According to reports, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mackhoul walked into the department and was informed by a security guard that he would need to get a ticket and wait his turn. After learning that he would not be given access without a ticket, Mackhoul pulled out his “pistol”, and threatened to shoot. His actions caused bystanders to disperse from the scene in fear for their lives. Additional reports noted that Mackhoul then left the compound, but was apprehended by several police officers hours after the incident occurred.

Mackhoul has reportedly been detained by police pending charges.

As of press time, Amandala contacted the Belize Police Department to determine whether any charges had been pressed against Mackhoul; however, the department failed to respond to our queries.

