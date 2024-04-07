26.1 C
Lemonal man found dead at Boom Junction

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Malcom Reynolds, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 4, 2024

Amandala has confirmed that the body of a male person was found tonight at the entrance of the Burrell Boom Road at the bus shed at the junction where it connects to the Philip Goldson Highway.

Additional information has yet to be revealed to the public as a police investigation is still being carried out at the scene. However, it has been confirmed that the deceased, Malcolm Reynolds of Lemonal Village, Belize District, was found by authorities with a single apparent gunshot injury in the chest area.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Reynolds’ death is possibly rooted in a conflict that occurred over the Easter weekend in Burrell Boom. 

We will have more on this story in Tuesday’s digital edition of Amandala.

