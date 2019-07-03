Lorena Gomez, 16, student, reported missing

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Mon. July 1, 2019– Lorena Gomez, 16, a student of Punta Gorda, has been reported missing.

Her family said that she was visiting her sister in Pueblo Viejo, Toledo District, on Monday, June 24. That Monday evening, after her visit to her sister, Gomez headed home to Mile 58 on the Southern Highway, Toldeo District, but she never arrived home.

Lorena was last seen wearing an orange blouse, a jeans shorts, and pink and white slippers. She stands 5’3″ tall, is slimly built, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has black hair. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lorena is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest police station.

-police blotter-