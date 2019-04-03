Luis Cruz, 19, dies in motorcycle accident

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Fri. Mar.29, 2019– Just a few days after the sixth person was killed in separate motorcycle collisions, another life was lost in yet another motorcycle collision. This time the life taken was that of Luis Enrique Cruz, 19, a San Ignacio student.

Reliable information to us is that about 6:30 last evening, Cruz was traveling on his motorcycle on Loma Luz Boulevard when he lost control of the bike, which slammed into the left side of a vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction, causing him to fall off the motorbike.

Cruz landed on the pavement and suffered massive head and body injuries. He was taken to the Western Regional Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Eric Flowers, 59, a driver of Santa Elena, told police that he was driving on Loma Luz Boulevard when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of his vehicle.

Police said that on their arrival on the scene, they saw a motorcycle, which was damaged extensively, on the left side of the road.

Flowers was detained, blood samples were taken from him and he was issued with a notice of intended prosecution. It is not known what caused Cruz to lose control of his motorcycle.

Police have responded to the increase in fatal motorcycle accidents, and they have embarked on a campaign to re-educate motorcycle drivers on road safety by ensuring that motorcyclists wear helmets and that they do not speed on the roads and highways.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams said that road blocks operated by police will be conducted countrywide and pamphlets on road safety tips will be issued to both motorcyclists and vehicle drivers to help them drive more safely.