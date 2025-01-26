SIB update: Higher food & drink prices driving 2.0% inflation last November

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 23, 2025

Cecilio Caal, an 84-year-old resident of San Roman Village, Stann Creek District, was fatally hit by a bus on Wednesday, January 22, while riding his bicycle on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway.

The incident took place shortly after 10:00 on that Wednesday, as Caal was riding his beach cruiser bicycle between Miles 27 and 28 of the highway, where he was hit by a 2007 Toyota Costa Bus being driven by Domingo Torres, who was coming from the opposite direction.

Initial reports suggest that Torres saw Caal riding his bicycle in the opposite direction but entering his lane. Torres reportedly attempted to turn away from Caal to avoid a collision, but still ended up hitting him, which caused the elderly man to be flung off his bicycle to a spot about thirty-feet away.

Caal’s bicycle was destroyed and was found under the rear of the bus. According to police who went to the scene, there were dents at the front of the bus, and its windshield was broken.

Torres has been detained by police. He has so far not been charged. A police investigation continues.