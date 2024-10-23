Anti-Corruption Month

Photo: Kafiel Raheem Alexander Caceres, walks free

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 21, 2024

Kalief Raheem Alexander Caceres, 22, one of two men accused and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Gerald Tillett, Jr., is a free man today, after the DPP Crown entered a case of nolle prosequi against him, setting him free of the murder charge this morning when he appeared before Justice Derick Sylvester in the High Court. Gerald Tillett, Jr. was gunned down in May of 2021 in a similar fashion as his father, former George Street gang leader Gerald “Shiny” Tillett, Sr., who was killed in April of 2016. Tillett, Jr.’s uncle, another well-known gang leader of the George Street area, Sheldon “Pinky” Tillett was also gunned down in 2012.

Caceres was charged jointly with Leroy Smith, 20, who was shot and killed in August of this year during an armed robbery at Cambranes Shop on Freetown Road that turned deadly for him. In that incident, on August 6, 2024, Smith’s older brother, Malique Chavez, and Leroy Garoy, as well as Harvey Sambula, the alleged driver of a getaway taxi, were all charged jointly in connection with armed robbery. During the armed robbery, Smith got into a struggle with the owner, Michael Cambranes, and he (Smith) was fatally shot.

Even after being set free today from the murder charge, it took an hour for Caceres to be released. That’s because word got out about his release, and that made the Belize Police Department and his family decide they were taking no chances with his safety.

Earlier, Caceres, who was brought down from the Belize Central Prison on the prison bus, appeared before Justice Derick Sylvester in the presence of his attorney, Norman Rodriguez, where he saw the charge of murder discontinued.

The Crown, represented by Crown Counsel Shenell Fernandez, gave no reason in court for the nolle prosequi.

The murder that Smith and Caceres were jointly charged with is that of Gerald Tillett, Jr., 17, who was gunned down on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at around 6:48 p.m., while he was riding his bicycle on Baghdad Street in Belize City.

Smith, who was 17 at the time and thus a minor, was said to be the alleged shooter, and Caceres his companion, hence why he was charged jointly with Smith for murder.

According to police, they had viewed surveillance footage of the murder which led to the arrest of Smith and Caceres. Both men are known affiliates of Taylor’s Alley.

After Caceres was told he was free, we asked him what it felt like to be told he was a free man, and he replied, “Good,” and stated his full name for the record.

An hour later, under heavy police guard, Caceres exited the holding cell area where he was greeted by his mother with a hug outside on the court veranda, and then led to a vehicle waiting for him outside to take him home.